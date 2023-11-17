Communiqué officiel de VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION

Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) announced today that management is scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

6 th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference – November 30, 2023 (Fireside chat & 1x1s)

More details can be accessed through Varex’s website at www.vareximaging.com/news on the dates listed above.

About Varex

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 70+ year history of successful innovation, Varex’s products are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate Varex’s X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose, protect and inspect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,400 people located in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit vareximaging.com.

