Varia US Properties : Ad Hoc Announcement

This press release or the information contained herein is not being issued and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries.

Media release

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art 53. LR

Zug, 2 May 2022

Varia US Properties AG is considering launching an increase of its share capital before the end of the second quarter of 2022 subject to market conditions

Varia US Properties AG (the Company) intends to offer newly issued shares at or close to market price in a rights offering. For that purpose, the Board of Directors plans to use a part of the authorized capital mentioned in Article 2.3 of the Articles of Association of the Company, which authorizes the Board of Directors to increase the share capital at any time until April 29, 2023. The size of the capital increase is currently not determined and will be resolved by the Board of Directors prior to the launch of the transaction based on the company's planned use of proceeds and other factors.

Patrick Richard, Delegate of the Board of Directors of Varia US said : "With the proceeds of this capital increase we intend to continue repositioning the portfolio towards larger, newer and better located assets, with a reinforced ESG performance."

Financial calendar

Next Dividend payment date 11 May 2022 Q1 2022 Update 19 May 2022 Half-year results 2022 29 August 2022 Contact information

Juerg Staehelin, IRF, Phone: +41 43 244 81 51, E-mail: investors@variausproperties.com

About Varia US Properties AG

Varia US Properties AG is a Swiss based real estate company exclusively investing in U.S. multifamily housing with a main focus on secondary and tertiary markets. Established in 2015, the Company acquires, holds, transitions and repositions properties in the boundaries of metropolitan regions of the U.S. in order to secure rental income and value growth. More information: www.variausproperties.com

Disclaimer

This press release or the information contained herein is not being issued and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries.

This publication does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities of the Company and it does not constitute a prospectus or a similar notice within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss Financial Services Act.

Any potential offer and/or listing will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a prospectus which is to be approved by the competent review body and published. An investment decision regarding any publicly offered securities of the Company should only be made on the basis of the prospectus.

This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only to persons who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments (being investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the "Financial Promotion Order" )), (ii) are persons falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.) of the Financial Promotion Order, (iii) are outside the United Kingdom, or (iv) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of Section 21 of the FSMA) in connection with the issue or sale of any Securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This communication is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons. No part of this communication should be published, reproduced, distributed or otherwise made available in whole or in part to any other person without the prior written consent of the Company.

This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Regulation 2017/1129 of the European Union (the "Prospectus Regulation") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") or the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation, as implemented in member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. The issuer of the securities has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of the offering in the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This communication is not for distribution in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction in which is unlawful to do so.