Varia US Properties : Ad Hoc Announcement

Media release - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art 53. LR

Zug, 17 November 2022

Varia US Properties AG delivers strong results through the first three quarters of 2022

rental income up 18.7% compared to the prior period (Q1-Q3 2021) and a significant increase of net profit to USD 163.9 million

Rental income up 18.7% to around USD 93.5 million (Q1-Q3 2021: USD 78.8 million)

(Q1-Q3 2021: USD 78.8 million) Net gain from fair value adjustment up to USD 207.2 million (Q1-Q3 2021: USD 124.8 million)

(Q1-Q3 2021: USD 124.8 million) Profit for the period significantly increased to USD 163.9 million (Q1-Q3 2021: USD 100.1 million)

(Q1-Q3 2021: USD 100.1 million) Promising portfolio development with higher portfolio value and increased average monthly rent

Varia US expects to see a stabilisation in same store valuation despite ongoing complications in the market before a rebound in the second quarter of 2023, when interest rates are expected to begin stabilizing.

Varia US Properties' total realized income increased to USD 147.6 million during Q1-Q3 2022, compared to USD 125.4 million in Q1-Q3 2021. Rental income grew year to date by 18.7% to USD 93.5 million (Q1-Q3 2021: USD 78.8 million), and by 7.5% on a like for like basis. EBITDA (defined as operating profit less unrealized revaluation) grew to USD 71.0 million in Q1-Q3 2022 from USD 64.2 million in Q1-Q3 2021. Profit significantly increased to USD 163.9 million (Q1-Q3 2021: USD 100.1 million) mainly due to a further increase in portfolio value.

Average monthly rent grew 16% to USD 1,082/unit compared to USD 932/unit at the end of 2021. Average occupancy slightly decreased to 92.7% (compared to 94.6% at the end of 2021) due to implementation of revenue optimization pricing as well as increased renovations conducted. The value of the total portfolio recorded an increase of 17.5% to USD 1.65 billion compared to USD 1.41 billion at the end of 2021.

Patrick Richard, Executive Member of the Board of Directors of Varia US, said: "Although the US continues to see high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates, it still has a strong economy with GDP growth of approximately 2.6% in Q3 2022, and a low unemployment rate. In view of these challenging times, Varia is very satisfied with the strong business performance achieved in the reporting period."

Patrick Richard added: "As already communicated, we also achieved an outstanding outcome of our first GRESB submission that demonstrates our strong positioning in sustainability initiatives. We also closed our second agency credit facility, this time with Freddie Mac. As a result, Varia US is the first real estate investment company with a credit facility with each of

