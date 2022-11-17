Varia US Properties : Ad Hoc Announcement

Media release - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art 53. LR
Zug, 17 November 2022
Varia US Properties AG delivers strong results through the first three quarters of 2022
rental income up 18.7% compared to the prior period (Q1-Q3 2021) and a significant increase of net profit to USD 163.9 million
Rental income up 18.7% to around USD 93.5 million (Q1-Q3 2021: USD 78.8 million)
Net gain from fair value adjustment up to USD 207.2 million (Q1-Q3 2021: USD 124.8 million)
Profit for the period significantly increased to USD 163.9 million (Q1-Q3 2021: USD 100.1 million)
Promising portfolio development with higher portfolio value and increased average monthly rent
Varia US expects to see a stabilisation in same store valuation despite ongoing complications in the market before a rebound in the second quarter of 2023, when interest rates are expected to begin stabilizing.
Varia US Properties' total realized income increased to USD 147.6 million during Q1-Q3 2022, compared to USD 125.4 million in Q1-Q3 2021. Rental income grew year to date by 18.7% to USD 93.5 million (Q1-Q3 2021: USD 78.8 million), and by 7.5% on a like for like basis. EBITDA (defined as operating profit less unrealized revaluation) grew to USD 71.0 million in Q1-Q3 2022 from USD 64.2 million in Q1-Q3 2021. Profit significantly increased to USD 163.9 million (Q1-Q3 2021: USD 100.1 million) mainly due to a further increase in portfolio value.
Average monthly rent grew 16% to USD 1,082/unit compared to USD 932/unit at the end of 2021. Average occupancy slightly decreased to 92.7% (compared to 94.6% at the end of 2021) due to implementation of revenue optimization pricing as well as increased renovations conducted. The value of the total portfolio recorded an increase of 17.5% to USD 1.65 billion compared to USD 1.41 billion at the end of 2021.
Patrick Richard, Executive Member of the Board of Directors of Varia US, said: "Although the US continues to see high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates, it still has a strong economy with GDP growth of approximately 2.6% in Q3 2022, and a low unemployment rate. In view of these challenging times, Varia is very satisfied with the strong business performance achieved in the reporting period."
Patrick Richard added: "As already communicated, we also achieved an outstanding outcome of our first GRESB submission that demonstrates our strong positioning in sustainability initiatives. We also closed our second agency credit facility, this time with Freddie Mac. As a result, Varia US is the first real estate investment company with a credit facility with each of
the two US governmental agencies, providing a significant competitive edge for future acquisitions and for portfolio rotation."
Q3 2022 Key figures (unaudited)
Q1-Q3 2022
Q1-Q3 2021
∆%
In USD
In USD
Rental Income
93.5 million
78.8 million
18.7
Rental Income like for like*
58.5 million
54.5 million
7.5
Total Realized Income (total income
147.6 million
125.4 million
17.8
less unrealized revaluation)
Operating Expenses
76.6 million
61.2 million
25.1
EBITDA (operating profit less unrealized
71.0 million
64.2 million
10.7
revaluation)
Profit for the Period
163.9 million
100.1 million
63.7
As of
As of
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Properties
40
43
(7.0)
Units
11,008
11,887
(7.4)
Portfolio Value
1,66 billion
1,41 billion
17.5
Average Monthly Rent per Unit
USD 1,082
USD 932
16.1
Average Occupancy Rate
92.7%
94.6%
(1.9)
Like for like compares assets that were held for the full periods presented. Note: Some amounts and percentages do not directly calculate due to rounding.
Current market environment favoring Company short-term development
Despite challenging markets, with high inflation rates and rapidly rising interest rates in the US, the supply and demand equation is further developing in favor of Varia US. The increasing interest rates place more appeal on renting rather than buying property. This combination of inflation, supply chain issues as well as the current interest rate developments make it more difficult to build which further increases the pressure on the rental sector.
During Q3 2022, the Company disposed of four properties and acquired two new ones, which are already clearly contributing to the improvement of the portfolio.
With reference to the outlook for FY 2022, the Varia US Board of Directors expects a slowdown in the rate of net operating income growth as well as further cap rate expansion, subsequently affecting portfolio value. Nevertheless, in the longer term and once interest rates start to stabilize again, a rebound of the market is expected.
Varia US Properties AG is a Swiss based real estate company exclusively investing in U.S. multifamily housing with a main focus on secondary and tertiary markets. Established in 2015, the Company acquires, holds, transitions and repositions properties in the boundaries of metropolitan regions of the U.S. in order to secure rental income and value growth. More information: www.variausproperties.com
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Varia US Properties AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Varia US Properties AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Varia US Properties AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
