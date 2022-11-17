Advanced search
    VARN   CH0305285295

VARIA US PROPERTIES AG

(VARN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-11-16 am EST
48.90 CHF   +0.82%
12:59aVaria Us Properties : Q3 2022 Quarterly Report (English)
PU
12:59aVaria Us Properties : Ad Hoc Announcement
PU
10/24Varia Us Properties : Ad Hoc Announcement
PU
Varia US Properties : Ad Hoc Announcement

11/17/2022 | 12:59am EST
Media release - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art 53. LR

Zug, 17 November 2022

Varia US Properties AG delivers strong results through the first three quarters of 2022

  • rental income up 18.7% compared to the prior period (Q1-Q3 2021) and a significant increase of net profit to USD 163.9 million
  • Rental income up 18.7% to around USD 93.5 million (Q1-Q3 2021: USD 78.8 million)
  • Net gain from fair value adjustment up to USD 207.2 million (Q1-Q3 2021: USD 124.8 million)
  • Profit for the period significantly increased to USD 163.9 million (Q1-Q3 2021: USD 100.1 million)
  • Promising portfolio development with higher portfolio value and increased average monthly rent
  • Varia US expects to see a stabilisation in same store valuation despite ongoing complications in the market before a rebound in the second quarter of 2023, when interest rates are expected to begin stabilizing.

Varia US Properties' total realized income increased to USD 147.6 million during Q1-Q3 2022, compared to USD 125.4 million in Q1-Q3 2021. Rental income grew year to date by 18.7% to USD 93.5 million (Q1-Q3 2021: USD 78.8 million), and by 7.5% on a like for like basis. EBITDA (defined as operating profit less unrealized revaluation) grew to USD 71.0 million in Q1-Q3 2022 from USD 64.2 million in Q1-Q3 2021. Profit significantly increased to USD 163.9 million (Q1-Q3 2021: USD 100.1 million) mainly due to a further increase in portfolio value.

Average monthly rent grew 16% to USD 1,082/unit compared to USD 932/unit at the end of 2021. Average occupancy slightly decreased to 92.7% (compared to 94.6% at the end of 2021) due to implementation of revenue optimization pricing as well as increased renovations conducted. The value of the total portfolio recorded an increase of 17.5% to USD 1.65 billion compared to USD 1.41 billion at the end of 2021.

Patrick Richard, Executive Member of the Board of Directors of Varia US, said: "Although the US continues to see high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates, it still has a strong economy with GDP growth of approximately 2.6% in Q3 2022, and a low unemployment rate. In view of these challenging times, Varia is very satisfied with the strong business performance achieved in the reporting period."

Patrick Richard added: "As already communicated, we also achieved an outstanding outcome of our first GRESB submission that demonstrates our strong positioning in sustainability initiatives. We also closed our second agency credit facility, this time with Freddie Mac. As a result, Varia US is the first real estate investment company with a credit facility with each of

the two US governmental agencies, providing a significant competitive edge for future acquisitions and for portfolio rotation."

Q3 2022 Key figures (unaudited)

Q1-Q3 2022

Q1-Q3 2021

%

In USD

In USD

Rental Income

93.5 million

78.8 million

18.7

Rental Income like for like*

58.5 million

54.5 million

7.5

Total Realized Income (total income

147.6 million

125.4 million

17.8

less unrealized revaluation)

Operating Expenses

76.6 million

61.2 million

25.1

EBITDA (operating profit less unrealized

71.0 million

64.2 million

10.7

revaluation)

Profit for the Period

163.9 million

100.1 million

63.7

As of

As of

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Properties

40

43

(7.0)

Units

11,008

11,887

(7.4)

Portfolio Value

1,66 billion

1,41 billion

17.5

Average Monthly Rent per Unit

USD 1,082

USD 932

16.1

Average Occupancy Rate

92.7%

94.6%

(1.9)

  • Like for like compares assets that were held for the full periods presented. Note: Some amounts and percentages do not directly calculate due to rounding.

Current market environment favoring Company short-term development

Despite challenging markets, with high inflation rates and rapidly rising interest rates in the US, the supply and demand equation is further developing in favor of Varia US. The increasing interest rates place more appeal on renting rather than buying property. This combination of inflation, supply chain issues as well as the current interest rate developments make it more difficult to build which further increases the pressure on the rental sector.

During Q3 2022, the Company disposed of four properties and acquired two new ones, which are already clearly contributing to the improvement of the portfolio.

With reference to the outlook for FY 2022, the Varia US Board of Directors expects a slowdown in the rate of net operating income growth as well as further cap rate expansion, subsequently affecting portfolio value. Nevertheless, in the longer term and once interest rates start to stabilize again, a rebound of the market is expected.

Varia US' complete and fully consolidated Q3 2022 Report is available for download on the Company's website at https://variausproperties.com/investors/quarterly-updates/.

Financial calendar

Next fixed quarterly dividend payment

10

February 2023

Full Year 2022 Results/Annual Report 2022

30

March 2023

Ordinary Annual Shareholder Meeting 2023

25 April 2023

Contact information

Juerg Staehelin, IRF

Phone: +41 43 244 81 51, E-mail:investors@variausproperties.com

About Varia US Properties AG

Varia US Properties AG is a Swiss based real estate company exclusively investing in U.S. multifamily housing with a main focus on secondary and tertiary markets. Established in 2015, the Company acquires, holds, transitions and repositions properties in the boundaries of metropolitan regions of the U.S. in order to secure rental income and value growth. More information: www.variausproperties.com

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Varia US Properties AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Varia US Properties AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Varia US Properties AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Varia US Properties AG published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 05:58:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 299 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,53%
Capitalization 525 M 525 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart VARIA US PROPERTIES AG
Duration : Period :
Varia US Properties AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARIA US PROPERTIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 51,85 $
Average target price 63,43 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Managers and Directors
Manuel Leuthold Chairman
Beat Schwab Independent Non-Executive Director
Stefan Buser Independent Non-Executive Director
Taner Alicehic Executive Director
Patrick Richard Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VARIA US PROPERTIES AG-3.39%525
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-19.74%25 855
VONOVIA SE-48.70%20 570
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-38.86%9 323
VINGROUP-36.49%8 538
VINHOMES-45.24%7 629