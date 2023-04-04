Varia US Properties : Ad Hoc Announcement

Varia US Properties AG will held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2023 on 25 April 2023 in "Haus zum Rüden" (Limmatquai 42) in Zurich; doors will open at 08:00 am CET and beginning is at 08:30 am CET. The invitation for shareholders to participate in the AGM 2023 has been sent out today and is also available for download on the Company's website via https://variausproperties.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/.
The agenda for the AGM 2023 includes the following items and motions:
Approval of the management report, statutory financial statements and consolidated financial statements 2022
Appropriation of available earnings / from capital contributions
Advisory vote on compensation report
Discharge of the members of the board of directors and the executive management
Election of the members of the board of directors, the chairman of the board of directors, the members of the compensation committee, statutory auditors and independent proxy
Approval of compensation for the board of directors and the executive management
Manuel Leuthold, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Varia US Properties, said: "The strong results of Varia US achieved in 2022 are due to the high quality of the portfolio and the effectiveness of its repositioning. It also demonstrates once more the solidity of the US workforce housing sector in the States where the Company invests. We invite all shareholders to participate in person the AGM 2023 - as it will be the first such meeting we can hold physically since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world in early 2020. We welcome our shareholders on 25 April as from 08:00 am CET in "Haus zum Rüden" in Zürich."
Patrick Richard, Executive Member of the Board of Directors of Varia US Properties, added: "Based on the strong results achieved in 2022, the Board of Directors proposes to the AGM 2023 to pay a true-up of CHF 1.20 per share. Including the four quarterly payments of CHF
0.50 per share since May 2022, this is resulting in a proposed total dividend of CHF 3.20 per share for the business year 2022. The Board of Directors also propose to continue with these quarterly dividend payments until the AGM 2024."
Varia US Properties AG is a Swiss based real estate company exclusively investing in U.S. multifamily housing with a main focus on secondary and tertiary markets. Established in 2015, the Company acquires, holds, transitions and repositions properties in the boundaries of metropolitan regions of the U.S. in order to secure rental income and value growth. More information: www.variausproperties.com
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Varia US Properties AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Varia US Properties AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Varia US Properties AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
