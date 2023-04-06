Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Varia US Properties AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VARN   CH0305285295

VARIA US PROPERTIES AG

(VARN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  09:03:04 2023-04-06 am EDT
43.20 CHF   -1.37%
09:34aVaria Us Properties : Ad Hoc Announcement
PU
04/04Varia Us Properties : Ad Hoc Announcement
PU
04/04Varia Us Properties : Agenda for the AGM 2023 of Varia US Properties
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Varia US Properties : Ad Hoc Announcement

04/06/2023 | 09:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This press release or the information contained herein is not being issued and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries.

Communiqué de presse

Annonce événementielle selon l'art. 53 RC

Zoug, le 2 mai 2022

Varia US Properties AG envisage une augmentation de son capital social avant la fin du deuxième trimestre 2022, sous réserve des conditions de marché.

Varia US Properties AG (la "Société" ou "Varia US") envisage l'émission de nouvelles actions au prix du marché ou à un prix proche de celui-ci dans le cadre d'une offre de souscription. À cette fin, le Conseil d'administration prévoit d'utiliser une partie du capital autorisé mentionné

  • l'article 2.3 des statuts de la Société, qui autorise le Conseil d'administration à augmenter le capital social à tout moment jusqu'au 29 avril 2023. La taille de l'augmentation de capital n'est actuellement pas déterminée et sera décidée par le conseil d'administration avant le lancement de l'opération en fonction de l'utilisation prévue du produit de celle-ci par la société ainsi que d'autres facteurs.

Patrick Richard, Délégué du Conseil d'administration de Varia US a déclaré : "Avec le produit de cette augmentation de capital, nous avons l'intention de poursuivre le repositionnement du portefeuille vers des actifs plus grands, plus récents, mieux situés et offrant une meilleure performance ESG"

Agenda

Prochain paiement de dividende

le 11 mai 2022

Informations relatives au 1er trimestre 2022

le 19 mai 2022

Résultats semestriels 2022

le 29 août 2022

En cas de questions, veuillez vous adresser à:

Juerg Staehelin, IRF, Téléphone: +41 43 244 81 51, E-mail:investors@variausproperties.com

À propos de Varia US Properties AG

Varia US Properties AG est une société immobilière basée en Suisse qui investit exclusivement dans des actifs dédiés au logement collectif aux États-Unis, et se concentre principalement sur les marchés secondaires et tertiaires. Créée en 2015, la société acquiert, détient, transforme et repositionne des

Gubelstrasse 19 • 6300 Zug • Switzerland • T. CH +41 (0)22 552 40 30 • US +1 727 339 66 30

1/1

info@variausproperties.com • variausproperties.com

This press release or the information contained herein is not being issued and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries.

propriétés immobilières situées en bordure des régions métropolitaines dans le but de générer des revenus locatifs et une augmentation de la valeur des actifs. Plus d'informations: www.variausproperties.com

Disclaimer (en anglais)

This publication does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities of the Company and it does not constitute a prospectus or a similar notice within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss Financial Services Act.

Any potential offer and/or listing will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a prospectus which is to be approved by the competent review body and published. An investment decision regarding any publicly offered securities of the Company should only be made on the basis of the prospectus.

This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only to persons who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments (being investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the "Financial Promotion Order" )), (ii) are persons falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.) of the Financial Promotion Order, (iii) are outside the United Kingdom, or (iv) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of Section 21 of the FSMA) in connection with the issue or sale of any Securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This communication is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons. No part of this communication should be published, reproduced, distributed or otherwise made available in whole or in part to any other person without the prior written consent of the Company.

This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Regulation 2017/1129 of the European Union (the "Prospectus Regulation") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") or the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation, as implemented in member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. The issuer of the securities has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of the offering in the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This communication is not for distribution in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction in which is unlawful to do so.

Gubelstrasse 19 • 6300 Zug • Switzerland • T. CH +41 (0)22 552 40 30 • US +1 727 339 66 30

2/1

info@variausproperties.com • variausproperties.com

Disclaimer

Varia US Properties AG published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 13:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VARIA US PROPERTIES AG
09:34aVaria Us Properties : Ad Hoc Announcement
PU
04/04Varia Us Properties : Ad Hoc Announcement
PU
04/04Varia Us Properties : Agenda for the AGM 2023 of Varia US Properties
PU
03/30Varia Us Properties : Full-year 2022 Results Presentation
PU
03/30Varia Us Properties : EN Media Release – 30 March 2023
PU
03/30Varia US Properties Posts Lower FY22 Profit
MT
2022Varia US Properties AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
2022Varia US Properties' Q3 Profit Dips Amid Decline In Gains From Fair Value Changes
MT
2022Varia Us Properties : Q3 2022 Quarterly Report (English)
PU
2022Varia Us Properties : Ad Hoc Announcement
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 319 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 7,20%
Capitalization 490 M 490 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart VARIA US PROPERTIES AG
Duration : Period :
Varia US Properties AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARIA US PROPERTIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 48,42 $
Average target price 65,38 $
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
Managers and Directors
Manuel Leuthold Chairman
Beat Schwab Independent Non-Executive Director
Stefan Buser Independent Non-Executive Director
Taner Alicehic Executive Director
Patrick Richard Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VARIA US PROPERTIES AG-4.99%490
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-16.76%24 663
VONOVIA SE-24.07%14 532
VINHOMES8.75%9 685
VINGROUP3.16%8 774
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-11.14%7 660
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer