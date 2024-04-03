Varia US Properties AG will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2024 on 24 April 2024 at 10:00 am CET in Lausanne (hotel "Alpha Palmiers", Rue du Petit-Chêne 34). Doors will open at 09:30 am CET. The invitation and proxy statement for the shareholders meeting, together with the agenda and items to be voted, have been sent out today and are also available on the Company's website via https://variausproperties.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/.

The agenda for the AGM 2024 includes the following items and motions:

Approval of the management report, the statutory financial statements and the consolidated financial statements 2023

Appropriation of available earnings / from capital contributions

Advisory vote on compensation report

Discharge of the members of the board of directors and the executive management

Election of the members of the board of directors (all incumbent board members are standing for re-election for a further term of office)

Election of the chairman of the board of directors (the current chairman is standing for re-election for a further term of office)

Election of the members of the compensation committee (newly named Compensation, Nomination and DEI [1] Committee; all incumbent committee members are standing for re-election for a further term of office)

Committee; all incumbent committee members are standing for re-election for a further term of office) Election of statutory auditors

Election of independent proxy

Approval of compensation (for the board of directors as well as for for the executive management)

Amendments to the Articles of Association: Introduction of a capital band General Meeting Remuneration Other revisions required following the amendments of company law that came into force on 1 January 2023 General amendments



Manuel Leuthold, Chairman of the Board, stated: "I look forward to welcoming our shareholders at this Meeting and to sharing the 2023 results of the Company with them."

Full Media Release

Photo: Delia Giandeini, unsplash