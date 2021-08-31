Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Varia US Properties AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VARN   CH0305285295

VARIA US PROPERTIES AG

(VARN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Varia US Properties : Half-year 2021 Results Presentation

08/31/2021 | 01:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESENTATION

HALF-YEAR 2021 RESULTS

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This presentation includes forward-looking information and statements, including statements concerning the outlook for our business. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the factors that may affect our future performance, including the economic conditions in the property markets relevant to us. These expectations, estimates and projections are generally identifiable by statements containing words such as "expects," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "plans," "outlook" or similar expressions.

There are numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information and statements made in this presentation and which could affect our ability to achieve any or all of our stated targets. The important factors that could cause such differences include, among others:

  • business risks associated with the volatile economic environment and political conditions
  • costs associated with natural disasters affecting our properties
  • changes in governmental regulations
  • changes in currency exchange and interest rates, and
  • such other factors as may be discussed from time to time in prospectuses

Although we believe that its expectations reflected in any such forward-looking statement are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved. This presentation contains non-GAAP measures of performance. We provide definitions of these measures and reconciliations between these measures and their IFRS counterparts as we believe are appropriate.

2 Strictly confidential

AGENDA

AUGUST 31, 2021

Key achievements

Financials HY 2021

Portfolio and growth strategy

Outlook

3 Strictly confidential

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS HALF-YEAR 2021

  • Key outcomes
    • Total portfolio value of USD 1.060 billion (end of 2020: USD 928.2 million)
    • NAV per share of USD 40.19 (June 30, 2020: USD 35.43)
    • Realized gain on disposal of properties of USD 12.7 million (June 30, 2020: NIL)
    • Earnings per share of USD 4.81 (HY 2020: 0.76)

5 Strictly confidential

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Varia US Properties AG published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 05:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VARIA US PROPERTIES AG
01:51aVARIA US PROPERTIES : H1 Profit Surges Amid Record Earnings, NAV
MT
01:13aVARIA US PROPERTIES : Half-year 2021 Results Presentation
PU
01:13aVARIA US PROPERTIES : EN Media Release – 31 August 2021
PU
01:02aVERY STRONG OPERATIONAL HALF-YEAR RE : Total income more than doubled to new rec..
PU
08/03VARIA US PROPERTIES : Predicts Little Impact From End of Eviction Moratorium in ..
MT
05/12VARIA US PROPERTIES : Q1 2021 Update
PU
05/12VARIA US PROPERTIES : Excellent operating performance continues into Q1 2021 in ..
PU
05/12VARIA US PROPERTIES : Q1 Rental Income Up 5%
MT
04/29VARIA US PROPERTIES AG ANNUAL GENERA : Shareholders approve all motions of the B..
PU
04/27VARIA US PROPERTIES : Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 109 M - -
Net income 2020 35,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 488 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Yield 2020 6,83%
Capitalization 429 M 430 M -
EV / Sales 2019 9,43x
EV / Sales 2020 8,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart VARIA US PROPERTIES AG
Duration : Period :
Varia US Properties AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARIA US PROPERTIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Manuel Leuthold Chairman
Beat Schwab Independent Non-Executive Director
Stefan Buser Independent Non-Executive Director
Taner Alicehic Executive Director
Patrick Richard Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VARIA US PROPERTIES AG-1.27%430
VONOVIA SE-2.74%39 455
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-32.30%34 284
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE20.21%21 310
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY19.44%15 691
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-2.16%14 992