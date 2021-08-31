Varia US Properties : Half-year 2021 Results Presentation
08/31/2021 | 01:13am EDT
PRESENTATION
HALF-YEAR 2021 RESULTS
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This presentation includes forward-looking information and statements, including statements concerning the outlook for our business. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the factors that may affect our future performance, including the economic conditions in the property markets relevant to us. These expectations, estimates and projections are generally identifiable by statements containing words such as "expects," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "plans," "outlook" or similar expressions.
There are numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information and statements made in this presentation and which could affect our ability to achieve any or all of our stated targets. The important factors that could cause such differences include, among others:
business risks associated with the volatile economic environment and political conditions
costs associated with natural disasters affecting our properties
changes in governmental regulations
changes in currency exchange and interest rates, and
such other factors as may be discussed from time to time in prospectuses
Although we believe that its expectations reflected in any such forward-looking statement are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved. This presentation contains non-GAAP measures of performance. We provide definitions of these measures and reconciliations between these measures and their IFRS counterparts as we believe are appropriate.
AGENDA
AUGUST 31, 2021
Key achievements
Financials HY 2021
Portfolio and growth strategy
Outlook
KEY ACHIEVEMENTS
KEY ACHIEVEMENTS HALF-YEAR 2021
Key outcomes
Total portfolio value of USD 1.060 billion (end of 2020: USD 928.2 million)
NAV per share of USD 40.19 (June 30, 2020: USD 35.43)
Realized gain on disposal of properties of USD 12.7 million (June 30, 2020: NIL)
Earnings per share of USD 4.81 (HY 2020: 0.76)
