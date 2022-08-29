Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Varia US Properties AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VARN   CH0305285295

VARIA US PROPERTIES AG

(VARN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  16:30 26/08/2022 BST
47.50 CHF   +1.93%
06:37aVaria US Properties' Interim Profit Soars Amid Higher Rental Income
MT
06:01aVARIA US PROPERTIES : Half-year 2022 Results Presentation
PU
06:01aVARIA US PROPERTIES : EN Media Release – 29 August 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Varia US Properties : Half-year 2022 Results Presentation

08/29/2022 | 06:01am BST
Half-Year Results 2022

August 29th, 2022

Confidential

Important Notice

This presentation includes forward-looking information and statements, including statements concerning the outlook for our business. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the factors that may affect our future performance, including the economic conditions in the property markets relevant to us. These expectations, estimates and projections are generally identifiable by statements containing words such as "expects," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "plans," "outlook" or similar expressions.

There are numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward- looking information and statements made in this presentation and which could affect our ability to achieve any or all of our stated targets. The important factors that could cause such differences include, among others:

business risks associated with the volatile economic environment and political conditions

costs associated with natural disasters affecting our properties

changes in governmental regulations

changes in currency exchange and interest rates, and

such other factors as may be discussed from time to time in prospectuses

Although we believe that its expectations reflected in any such forward-looking statement are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved. This presentation contains non-GAAP measures of performance. We provide definitions of these measures and reconciliations between these measures and their IFRS counterparts as we believe are appropriate.

Strictly Confidential

2

Agenda

  1. Key achievements
  2. Financials HY 2022
  3. Portfolio and growth strategy
  4. Outlook

Strictly Confidential

3

Agenda

1. Key achievements

  1. Financials HY 2022
  2. Portfolio and growth strategy
  3. Outlook

Strictly Confidential

4

Key Achievements HY 2022 (1/2)

Key Outcomes

Total income of USD 248.9 million (June 30, 2021: USD 113.2 million)

Of which USD 91.1 million are realized gains and USD 157.9 million are fair value market adjustments

EBITDA of USD 45.5 million (June 30, 2021: USD 33.5 million)

EBITDA margin of 50.0% (June 30, 2021: 47.2%)

FFO of USD 13.3 million (June 30, 2021: USD 11.8 million)

Total portfolio value of USD 1.602 billion (end of 2021: USD 1.412 billion)

NAV per share of USD 62.05 (December 31, 2021: USD 50.79)

Earnings per share of USD 14.37 (June 30, 2021: USD 4.81)

Strictly Confidential

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Varia US Properties AG published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 05:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 281 M - 239 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,72%
Capitalization 499 M 499 M 424 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 49,29 $
Average target price 62,11 $
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
Managers and Directors
Manuel Leuthold Chairman
Beat Schwab Independent Non-Executive Director
Stefan Buser Independent Non-Executive Director
Taner Alicehic Executive Director
Patrick Richard Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VARIA US PROPERTIES AG-5.38%499
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-19.89%25 829
VONOVIA SE-45.24%21 127
VINHOMES-26.46%11 213
VINGROUP-31.65%10 299
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-38.99%8 950