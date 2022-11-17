Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Varia US Properties AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VARN   CH0305285295

VARIA US PROPERTIES AG

(VARN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-11-16 am EST
48.90 CHF   +0.82%
12:59aVaria Us Properties : Q3 2022 Quarterly Report (English)
PU
12:59aVaria Us Properties : Ad Hoc Announcement
PU
10/24Varia Us Properties : Ad Hoc Announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Varia US Properties : Q3 2022 Quarterly Report (English)

11/17/2022 | 12:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

QUARTERLY REPORT

Q3 2022

VARIA US PROPERTIES AG I QUARTERLY REPORT Q3 2022 I CONTENTS

CONTENTS

KEY FIGURES

PORTFOLIO

SHAREHOLDER

Q3 2022

SUMMARY

LETTER

4

6

7

3

CONSOLIDATED CONTACT

IFRS FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

10 32

MANAGED BY

VARIA US PROPERTIES AG I QUARTERLY REPORT Q3 2022 I KEY FIGURES

KEY FIGURES Q3/2022

TOTAL

TOTAL

FAIR VALUE

INCOME

REALIZED

PORTFOLIO

Q3 2021: USD 213.4 million

INCOME*

ADJUST-

Q3 2021: USD 125.4 million

MENT

million

313.6

million

147.6

Q3 2021: USD 124.8 million

million

207.2

USD

USD

USD

OPERATING

OPERATING

PROFIT FOR

PROFIT

MARGIN

THE PERIOD

(including revaluation)

(including revaluation)

Q3 2021: USD 100.1 million

Q3 2021: USD 152.2 million

Q3 2021: 71.3%

4

237.0

75.6 %

163.9

million

million

USD

USD

FFO

EARNINGS

NAV PER

PER SHARE

PER SHARE

SHARE****

Q3 2021: USD 1.81

Q3 2021: USD 9.88

Q3 2021: USD 50.79

USD

2.30

USD

16.18

USD

64.03

EBITDA**

EBITDA

FFO***

Q3 2021: USD 64.2 million

MARGIN**

Q3 2021: USD 18.4 million

Q3 2021: 51.2 %

USD

71.0

48.1 %

USD

23.3

million

million

* Total Realized Income (total income less unrealized valuation).

** EBITDA defined as operating profit less unrealized revaluation.

MANAGED BY

*** FFO defined as net profit excluding fair value gain and transaction costs, tax effected.

**** NAV excluding distribution payable is USD 65.56 at September 30, 2022, USD 51.89 at December 31, 2021.

VARIA US PROPERTIES AG I QUARTERLY REPORT Q3 2022 I KEY FIGURES

SUMMARY PAGE OF KEY FIGURES

RESULTS (For the Nine Months Ended)

Unit

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Change

Rental Income

USD mio

93.5

78.8

18.7%

Rental Income like for like*

USD mio

58.5

54.5

7.5%

Other Income and Insurance Proceeds

USD mio

12.9

9.9

30.5%

Total Realized Income (total income less unrealized valuation)

USD mio

147.6

125.4

17.8%

Realized Gains on disposal of properties

USD mio

41.2

36.7

12.2%

Unrealized Gains on revaluation of properties

USD mio

166.0

88.1

88.5%

Net Gain (Loss) on revaluation of properties

USD mio

207.2

124.8

66.1%

Revaluation of properties like for like*

USD mio

124.4

71.4

74.2%

Total Income

USD mio

313.6

213.4

46.9%

Operating Expenses

USD mio

76.6

61.2

25.1%

Operating Profit incl. revaluation

USD mio

237.0

152.2

55.7%

Operating Margin

%

75.6

71.3

4.3%

EBITDA (Operating Profit less unrealized revalulation)

USD mio

71.0

64.2

10.7%

EBITDA Margin

%

48.1

51.2

-3.2%

Normalized EBITDA (EBITDA less insurance proceeds)

USD mio

70.8

63.8

11.0%

Normalized EBITDA Margin

%

48.0

50.9

-2.9%

Net Profit before tax

USD mio

213.1

131.0

62.7%

Net Profit

USD mio

163.9

100.1

63.7%

Funds from Operations (FFO)

USD mio

23.3

18.4

27.1%

(net profit excluding fair value gain and transaction costs, tax effected)

Normalized FFO

USD mio

25.5

19.3

31.8%

5

(FFO less debt cost amortization, insurance proceeds and other non-cash items)

BALANCE SHEET (As of)

Unit

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Change

Total Assets

USD mio

1,784.4

1,505.3

18.5%

Equity

USD mio

648.4

514.3

26.1%

Equity ratio

%

36.3

34.2

2.2%

Interest bearing Debt

USD mio

960.0

868.8

10.5%

Interest bearing Debt ratio

%

53.8

57.7

-3.9%

Average interest of debt at the property level

%

4.2

3.4

0.8%

Average maturity of debt at the property level

years

6.9

6.7

1.9%

PORTFOLIO

Unit

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Change

Properties

number

40

43

-7.0%

Units as of

number

11,008

11,887

-7.4%

Units Like for Like as of**

number

10,050

10,050

0.0%

Units Like for Like as of the Month Ending***

number

9,786

9,786

0.0%

Portfolio value

USD mio

1,658.5

1,412.0

17.5%

Portfolio Value Like for Like as of**

USD mio

1,431.8

1,252.3

14.3%

Market value per unit

USD

150,665

118,786

26.8%

Gross Potential Income (Market per Colliers)

USD mio

160.0

147.4

8.5%

Monthly rent per unit held for the full month ending

USD

1,082

932

16.1%

Monthly rent per unit Like for Like as of the Month Ending***

USD

1,063

969

9.7%

Occupancy rate as of

%

92.7%

94.6%

-1.9%

Occupancy rate Like for Like as of the Month Ending***

%

93.0%

94.7%

-1.7%

SHARE INFORMATION

Unit

2022

2021

Change

Market capitalization - September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

CHF mio

458.7

508.3

-9.8%

Earnings per share (EPS) - September 30, 2022 and 2021

USD / share

16.18

9.88

63.8%

NAV - September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

USD / share

64.03

50.79

26.1%

NAV excluding deferred taxes - September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

USD / share

76.77

58.76

30.6%

NAV excluding distribution payable - September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

USD / share

65.56

51.89

26.3%

Share price - September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

CHF/ share

45.30

50.20

-9.8%

Funds from Operations (FFO) (net profit excluding fair value gain and transaction

USD / share

2.30

1.81

27.1%

costs, tax effected) - September 30, 2022 and 2021

Normalized FFO (FFO less debt cost amortization, insurance proceeds and other

USD / share

2.52

1.91

31.8%

non-cash items) - September 30, 2022 and 2021

* Like for Like compares assets that were held for the full periods of 2021 and 2022.

  • Like for Like as of compares assets that were on hand on the last day of the period presented.
  • Like for Like as of the Month Ending compares assets that were held for the last full month of the period presented.

Note: Some amounts above may not add due to rounding.

MANAGED BY

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Varia US Properties AG published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 05:58:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VARIA US PROPERTIES AG
12:59aVaria Us Properties : Q3 2022 Quarterly Report (English)
PU
12:59aVaria Us Properties : Ad Hoc Announcement
PU
10/24Varia Us Properties : Ad Hoc Announcement
PU
10/24Varia Us Properties : participates for the first time in the leading real estate ESG asses..
PU
08/29Very Strong Half-year Results For Va : Total income more than doubled to new record level ..
PU
08/29Varia US Properties' Interim Profit Soars Amid Higher Rental Income
MT
08/29Varia Us Properties : Half-year 2022 Results Presentation
PU
08/29Varia Us Properties : EN Media Release – 29 August 2022
PU
07/30Varia US Properties AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
05/19Varia US Properties' Q1 Profit Soars On Higher Revaluation Gains
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 299 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,53%
Capitalization 525 M 525 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart VARIA US PROPERTIES AG
Duration : Period :
Varia US Properties AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARIA US PROPERTIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 51,85 $
Average target price 63,43 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Managers and Directors
Manuel Leuthold Chairman
Beat Schwab Independent Non-Executive Director
Stefan Buser Independent Non-Executive Director
Taner Alicehic Executive Director
Patrick Richard Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VARIA US PROPERTIES AG-3.39%525
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-19.74%25 855
VONOVIA SE-48.70%20 570
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-38.86%9 323
VINGROUP-36.49%8 538
VINHOMES-45.24%7 629