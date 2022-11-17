Varia US Properties : Q3 2022 Quarterly Report (English)
VARIA US PROPERTIES AG I QUARTERLY REPORT Q3
2022 I CONTENTS
CONTENTS
KEY FIGURES
PORTFOLIO
SHAREHOLDER
Q3 2022
SUMMARY
LETTER
CONSOLIDATED CONTACT
IFRS FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
10 32
VARIA US PROPERTIES AG I QUARTERLY REPORT Q3
2022 I KEY FIGURES
KEY FIGURES Q3/2022
TOTAL
TOTAL
FAIR VALUE
INCOME
REALIZED
PORTFOLIO
Q3 2021: USD 213.4 million
INCOME*
ADJUST-
Q3 2021: USD 125.4 million
MENT
million
313.6
million
147.6
Q3 2021: USD 124.8 million
million
207.2
USD
USD
USD
OPERATING
OPERATING
PROFIT FOR
PROFIT
MARGIN
THE PERIOD
(including revaluation)
(including revaluation)
Q3 2021: USD 100.1 million
Q3 2021: USD 152.2 million
Q3 2021: 71.3%
4
237.0
75.6 %
163.9
million
million
USD
USD
FFO
EARNINGS
NAV PER
PER SHARE
PER SHARE
SHARE****
Q3 2021: USD 1.81
Q3 2021: USD 9.88
Q3 2021: USD 50.79
USD
2.30
USD
16.18
USD
64.03
EBITDA**
EBITDA
FFO***
Q3 2021: USD 64.2 million
MARGIN**
Q3 2021: USD 18.4 million
Q3 2021: 51.2 %
USD
71.0
48.1 %
USD
23.3
million
million
* Total Realized Income (total income less unrealized valuation).
** EBITDA defined as operating profit less unrealized revaluation.
MANAGED BY
*** FFO defined as net profit excluding fair value gain and transaction costs, tax effected.
**** NAV excluding distribution payable is USD 65.56 at September 30, 2022, USD 51.89 at December 31, 2021.
VARIA US PROPERTIES AG I QUARTERLY REPORT Q3
2022 I KEY FIGURES
SUMMARY PAGE OF KEY FIGURES
RESULTS (For the Nine Months Ended)
Unit
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Change
Rental Income
USD mio
93.5
78.8
18.7%
Rental Income like for like*
USD mio
58.5
54.5
7.5%
Other Income and Insurance Proceeds
USD mio
12.9
9.9
30.5%
Total Realized Income (total income less unrealized valuation)
USD mio
147.6
125.4
17.8%
Realized Gains on disposal of properties
USD mio
41.2
36.7
12.2%
Unrealized Gains on revaluation of properties
USD mio
166.0
88.1
88.5%
Net Gain (Loss) on revaluation of properties
USD mio
207.2
124.8
66.1%
Revaluation of properties like for like*
USD mio
124.4
71.4
74.2%
Total Income
USD mio
313.6
213.4
46.9%
Operating Expenses
USD mio
76.6
61.2
25.1%
Operating Profit incl. revaluation
USD mio
237.0
152.2
55.7%
Operating Margin
%
75.6
71.3
4.3%
EBITDA (Operating Profit less unrealized revalulation)
USD mio
71.0
64.2
10.7%
EBITDA Margin
%
48.1
51.2
-3.2%
Normalized EBITDA (EBITDA less insurance proceeds)
USD mio
70.8
63.8
11.0%
Normalized EBITDA Margin
%
48.0
50.9
-2.9%
Net Profit before tax
USD mio
213.1
131.0
62.7%
Net Profit
USD mio
163.9
100.1
63.7%
Funds from Operations (FFO)
USD mio
23.3
18.4
27.1%
(net profit excluding fair value gain and transaction costs, tax effected)
Normalized FFO
USD mio
25.5
19.3
31.8%
5
(FFO less debt cost amortization, insurance proceeds and other non-cash items)
BALANCE SHEET
(As of)
Unit
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Change
Total Assets
USD mio
1,784.4
1,505.3
18.5%
Equity
USD mio
648.4
514.3
26.1%
Equity ratio
%
36.3
34.2
2.2%
Interest bearing Debt
USD mio
960.0
868.8
10.5%
Interest bearing Debt ratio
%
53.8
57.7
-3.9%
Average interest of debt at the property level
%
4.2
3.4
0.8%
Average maturity of debt at the property level
years
6.9
6.7
1.9%
PORTFOLIO
Unit
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Change
Properties
number
40
43
-7.0%
Units as of
number
11,008
11,887
-7.4%
Units Like for Like as of**
number
10,050
10,050
0.0%
Units Like for Like as of the Month Ending***
number
9,786
9,786
0.0%
Portfolio value
USD mio
1,658.5
1,412.0
17.5%
Portfolio Value Like for Like as of**
USD mio
1,431.8
1,252.3
14.3%
Market value per unit
USD
150,665
118,786
26.8%
Gross Potential Income (Market per Colliers)
USD mio
160.0
147.4
8.5%
Monthly rent per unit held for the full month ending
USD
1,082
932
16.1%
Monthly rent per unit Like for Like as of the Month Ending***
USD
1,063
969
9.7%
Occupancy rate as of
%
92.7%
94.6%
-1.9%
Occupancy rate Like for Like as of the Month Ending***
%
93.0%
94.7%
-1.7%
SHARE INFORMATION
Unit
2022
2021
Change
Market capitalization - September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
CHF mio
458.7
508.3
-9.8%
Earnings per share (EPS) - September 30, 2022 and 2021
USD / share
16.18
9.88
63.8%
NAV - September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
USD / share
64.03
50.79
26.1%
NAV excluding deferred taxes - September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
USD / share
76.77
58.76
30.6%
NAV excluding distribution payable - September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
USD / share
65.56
51.89
26.3%
Share price - September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
CHF/ share
45.30
50.20
-9.8%
Funds from Operations (FFO) (net profit excluding fair value gain and transaction
USD / share
2.30
1.81
27.1%
costs, tax effected) - September 30, 2022 and 2021
Normalized FFO (FFO less debt cost amortization, insurance proceeds and other
USD / share
2.52
1.91
31.8%
non-cash items) - September 30, 2022 and 2021
* Like for Like compares assets that were held for the full periods of 2021 and 2022.
Like for Like as of compares assets that were on hand on the last day of the period presented.
Like for Like as of the Month Ending compares assets that were held for the last full month of the period presented.
Note: Some amounts above may not add due to rounding.
MANAGED BY
