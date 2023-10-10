In 2023, Varia US was evaluated by GRESB for the second time. The 2023 assessment result shows a significantly improved performance in terms of Environmental, Social and Governance dimensions compared to the initial 2022 rating:

Benchmark Report Score: 83/100 (2022: 64/100), Peer Average: 79/100 (2022: 79/100)

GRESB Model:

Management Score: 30/30 (2022: 27/30), Benchmark Average: 27/30 (2022: 26/30)

Performance Score: 53/70 (2022: 37/70), Benchmark Average: 51/70 (2022: 44/70)

ESG Breakdown:

Environmental: 45/62 (2022: 29/62), Benchmark Average: 43/62 (2022: 37/62)

Social: 18/18 (2022: 18/18), Benchmark Average: 17/18 (2022: 17/20)

Governance: 20/20 (2022: 17/20), Benchmark Average: 19/20 (2022: 18/20)

Peer Comparison: Ranked 4th out of 10 (2022: 8th out of 11), USA, Residential, Multi-Family, Listed

Full Media Release