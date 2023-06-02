Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Varia US Properties AG
  News
  Summary
    VARN   CH0305285295

VARIA US PROPERTIES AG

(VARN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:08 2023-06-01 am EDT
36.80 CHF   -0.54%
01:09aVaria Us Properties : announces repayment of bond of CHF 50 million
PU
01:09aVaria Us Properties : announces repayment of bond of CHF 50 million Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
PU
05/24Varia US Properties Swings to Loss in Q1; Rental Income Grows
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Varia US Properties : announces repayment of bond of CHF 50 million

06/02/2023 | 01:09am EDT
Media release - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art 53. LR

Zug, 2 June 2023

Varia US Properties announces repayment of bond of CHF 50 million

Despite a strong interest from the market for a roll-over, Varia US Properties AG announces its strategic decision to reduce its leverage and to pay back the bond VAR19 (ISIN: CH 047 974 437 4) with an initial aggregate principal amount of CHF 50 million. The bond VAR19 with a coupon of 3.0% and a tenor of four years was issued by the Company on 20 June 2019 and is due on 20 June 2023. Re-payment to creditors will be processed on 20 June 2023.

Financial calendar

ESG Report 2022

End of June 2023

Half-year results 2023

31 August 2023

Q3 2023 Update

27 November 2023

Next quarterly dividend payment dates

9 August 2023, 9 November 2023

Contact information

Juerg Staehelin, IRF, Phone: +41 43 244 81 51, E-mail:investors@variausproperties.com

About Varia US Properties AG

Varia US Properties AG is a Swiss based real estate company exclusively investing in U.S. multifamily housing with a main focus on secondary and tertiary markets. Established in 2015, the Company acquires, holds, transitions and repositions properties in the boundaries of metropolitan regions of the U.S. in order to secure rental income and value growth. More information: www.variausproperties.com

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Varia US Properties AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Varia US Properties AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Varia US Properties AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Gubelstrasse 19 • 6300 Zug • Switzerland • T. CH +41 (0)22 552 40 30 • US +1 727 698 33 50

info@variausproperties.com • variausproperties.com

1/1

Disclaimer

Varia US Properties AG published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 05:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 173 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 878 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 8,89%
Capitalization 410 M 410 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,45x
EV / Sales 2024 6,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart VARIA US PROPERTIES AG
Duration : Period :
Varia US Properties AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARIA US PROPERTIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 40,50 $
Average target price 67,48 $
Spread / Average Target 66,6%
Managers and Directors
Manuel Leuthold Chairman
Beat Schwab Independent Non-Executive Director
Stefan Buser Independent Non-Executive Director
Taner Alicehic Executive Director
Patrick Richard Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VARIA US PROPERTIES AG-20.17%410
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-23.08%21 903
VONOVIA SE-22.98%14 492
VINHOMES10.42%9 825
VINGROUP-3.35%8 214
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-6.16%7 952
