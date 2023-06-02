Varia US Properties : announces repayment of bond of CHF 50 million Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Media release - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art 53. LR

Zug, 2 June 2023

Varia US Properties announces repayment of bond of CHF 50 million

Despite a strong interest from the market for a roll-over, Varia US Properties AG announces its strategic decision to reduce its leverage and to pay back the bond VAR19 (ISIN: CH 047 974 437 4) with an initial aggregate principal amount of CHF 50 million. The bond VAR19 with a coupon of 3.0% and a tenor of four years was issued by the Company on 20 June 2019 and is due on 20 June 2023. Re-payment to creditors will be processed on 20 June 2023.

Financial calendar ESG Report 2022 End of June 2023 Half-year results 2023 31 August 2023 Q3 2023 Update 27 November 2023 Next quarterly dividend payment dates 9 August 2023, 9 November 2023

Contact information

Juerg Staehelin, IRF, Phone: +41 43 244 81 51, E-mail:investors@variausproperties.com

About Varia US Properties AG

Varia US Properties AG is a Swiss based real estate company exclusively investing in U.S. multifamily housing with a main focus on secondary and tertiary markets. Established in 2015, the Company acquires, holds, transitions and repositions properties in the boundaries of metropolitan regions of the U.S. in order to secure rental income and value growth. More information: www.variausproperties.com

