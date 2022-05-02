Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Varia US Properties AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VARN   CH0305285295

VARIA US PROPERTIES AG

(VARN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/29 11:31:07 am EDT
54.00 CHF    0.00%
01:10aVaria US Properties Mulls Share Capital Increase Via Rights Offering
MT
01:07aVARIA US PROPERTIES : is considering launching an increase of its share capital before the end of the second quarter of 2022 subject to market conditions
PU
04/29VARIA US PROPERTIES : Results of today's Annual General Meeting 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Varia US Properties : is considering launching an increase of its share capital before the end of the second quarter of 2022 subject to market conditions

05/02/2022 | 01:07am EDT
Varia US Properties AG (the Company) intends to offer newly issued shares at or close to market price in a rights offering. For that purpose, the Board of Directors plans to use a part of the authorized capital mentioned in Article 2.3 of the Articles of Association of the Company, which authorizes the Board of Directors to increase the share capital at any time until April 29, 2023. The size of the capital increase is currently not determined and will be resolved by the Board of Directors prior to the launch of the transaction based on the company's planned use of proceeds and other factors.

Full Media Release

Disclaimer

Varia US Properties AG published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 05:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 184 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 847 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 5,77%
Capitalization 562 M 562 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,66x
EV / Sales 2023 7,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart VARIA US PROPERTIES AG
Duration : Period :
Varia US Properties AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARIA US PROPERTIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 55,48 $
Average target price 65,91 $
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Managers and Directors
Manuel Leuthold Chairman
Beat Schwab Independent Non-Executive Director
Stefan Buser Independent Non-Executive Director
Taner Alicehic Executive Director
Patrick Richard Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VARIA US PROPERTIES AG7.57%562
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-1.92%33 033
VONOVIA SE-21.65%31 100
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-15.88%12 903
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-20.73%12 303
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-26.20%11 416