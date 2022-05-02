Varia US Properties : is considering launching an increase of its share capital before the end of the second quarter of 2022 subject to market conditions

Varia US Properties AG (the Company) intends to offer newly issued shares at or close to market price in a rights offering. For that purpose, the Board of Directors plans to use a part of the authorized capital mentioned in Article 2.3 of the Articles of Association of the Company, which authorizes the Board of Directors to increase the share capital at any time until April 29, 2023. The size of the capital increase is currently not determined and will be resolved by the Board of Directors prior to the launch of the transaction based on the company's planned use of proceeds and other factors.

