Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Varian Medical Systems, Inc.    VAR

VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

(VAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - AMAG, SBPH, VAR, SINA, GARS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 11:09pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating:

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Covis Group S.à r.l. for $13.75 per share in cash. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/amag-pharmaceuticals-inc-stock-merger-covis/.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its proposed merger with F-star Therapeutics, Limited. Under the terms of the share exchange agreement, Spring Bank will acquire all of the outstanding share capital of F-star in exchange for the issuance of newly issued shares of Spring Bank common stock. Spring Bank shareholders will own approximately 38.8% of the combined company. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/spring-bank-pharmaceuticals-inc-sbph-stock-merger-fstar/.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Siemens Healthineers AG for $177.50 per share. Visit our website to learn more and participate in an action: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/varian-medical-systems-inc-var-stock-merger-siemens.

SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to New Wave Holdings Limited and New Wave Mergersub Limited for $43.30 in cash per share. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/sina-corporation-stock-merger-new-wave/.

Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: GARS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Portman Ridge Finance Corporation. Following the proposed transaction, Garrison Capital shareholders are expected to own approximately 41.6% of the combined company. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/garrison-capital-inc-gars-portman-ridge-stock-merger/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-halper-sadeh-llp-continues-to-investigate-the-following-mergers-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm---amag-sbph-var-sina-gars-301146134.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
10/05ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Shareho..
PR
10/05VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/02WeissLaw LLP Reminds RST, GANS, and VAR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Invest..
PR
09/25LIFSHITZ LAW FIRM, P.C. ANNOUNCES IN : AKCA), BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ..
PR
09/18WEISSLAW LLP : Reminds JCAP and VAR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigation..
PR
09/17ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating the Following Mergers; Shareholders ar..
PR
09/16VARIAN MEDICAL : Expects to Benefit from the Extension of Medical Linear Acceler..
PU
09/16VARIAN : Expects to Benefit from the Extension of Medical Linear Accelerators Ta..
PR
09/15VARIAN : Drives Next Evolution of Proton Treatment Planning with Eclipse v16.1
PR
09/14VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financia..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group