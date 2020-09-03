Log in
ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating the Following Mergers; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - SBPH, VAR, JCAP, GLIBA

09/03/2020 | 03:12am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its proposed merger with F-star Therapeutics, Limited. Under the terms of the share exchange agreement, Spring Bank will acquire all of the outstanding share capital of F-star in exchange for the issuance of newly issued shares of Spring Bank common stock. Spring Bank shareholders will own approximately 38.8% of the combined company. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/spring-bank-pharmaceuticals-inc-sbph-stock-merger-fstar/.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Siemens Healthineers AG for $177.50 per share. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/varian-medical-systems-inc-var-stock-merger-siemens.

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, Jernigan Capital common stockholders will receive $17.30 per share in cash. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/jernigan-capital-inc-stock-merger-jcap-nexpoint/.

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Liberty Broadband Corporation. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/gci-liberty-inc-gliba-stock-merger-liberty-broadband-technologies/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-halper-sadeh-llp-is-investigating-the-following-mergers-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm--sbph-var-jcap-gliba-301123614.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
