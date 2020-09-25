Log in
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA), BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMCH), Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR), Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX), Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG), Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ: OTEL), Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR), and Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YIN)

09/25/2020 | 04:56pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AKCA to Ionis for $18.15 per share in cash.

If you are a AKCA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMCH) - Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BMCH to Builders FirstSource, Inc.

If you are a BMCH or BLDR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CGIX with StemoniX, Inc.

If you are a CGIX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CBMG to members of CBMG management.

If you are a CBMG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ: OTEL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of OTEL to of Oak Hill Capital for $11.75 per share.

If you are an OTEL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RST to Cambium Learning Group for $30 per share.

If you are a RST investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VAR to Siemens Healthineers AG for $177.50 per share.

If you are a VAR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YIN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of YIN to members of YIN management. 

If you are a YIN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-akcea-therapeutics-inc-nasdaqakca-bmc-stock-holdings-inc-nasdaqbmch-builders-firstsource-inc-nasdaqbldr-cancer-genetics-inc-nasdaq-cgix-cellular-biomedicin-301138397.html

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2020
