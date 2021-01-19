Varian : Ranked Highest in Survey of US Radiation Oncology Professionals

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) has been recognized again as the leader in the annual IMV ServiceTrak™ Radiation Oncology Systems report, ranking first in all nine of the tracked categories. Additionally, Varian's Net Promotor Score (NPS) improved from 78 in 2019 to 85 in 2020—the highest NPS among industry competitors. NPS represents the likelihood a customer would recommend a manufacturer to a colleague.

"This annual survey is very important to us because we are laser-focused on providing value to our customers, and this gives us direct feedback about how we're doing. It is a sign we are meeting and exceeding our customers' needs, which is what we strive to do—because we never forget that our customers are helping cancer patients—the ultimate beneficiaries when we're successful," said Kevin O'Reilly, president of Varian's Oncology Systems business.

"In addition to these rankings, we are pleased at the accelerated trajectory of improvement in NPS score, year-over-year, during an especially difficult year, when our service teams really had to go the extra mile to be able to provide service safely during a pandemic. A score of 85 puts us in the top quartile of NPS scores—across all industries," O'Reilly added.

For the fourth year in a row, Varian achieved the top ratings for Best Customer Satisfaction, Best System Performance, and Best Service. In the current, 2020 report, the nine categories for which Varian ranked first included:

System Uptime Meets Expectations

Technology Leadership

Reliability of Hardware

Competence of Service Engineer

Overall OEM Applications Training Program

System Software Ease of Use

Ease of Integration – Treatment Planning

Overall Service Performance

Service Follow-up

The IMV ServiceTrak Radiation Oncology Systems report is a survey of U.S. hospital oncology professionals who perform therapeutic radiation oncology treatments using external beam radiation therapy systems. The survey results from interviews with 345 unique radiation therapy sites representing 533 systems. Respondents participated in online data collection between April 28, 2020 – August 31, 2020 and during phone interviews from July 14, 2020 – September 1, 2020.

About Varian

At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 10,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

About IMV

IMV Medical Information Division, part of Science and Medicine Group, specializes in researching the medical imaging and other advanced healthcare technology markets. IMV's ServiceTrak™ annual series of reports benchmark and monitor customer satisfaction with equipment manufacturers, system performance by product type, and service providers. For more information, please visit www.imvinfo.com.

