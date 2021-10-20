Vario Secure : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2021

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes

These interim financial results are not subject to interim review by certified public accountants or audit firms

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares): As of August 31, 2021: 3,788,433 shares

Changes in accounting policies other than those in 1) above: None

1. Qualitative Information on Interim Financial Results for the Period under Review

(1) Explanation of Business Results

During the six months ended August 31, 2021, there had been expectations for an economic recovery through an increase in vaccinations for preventing the spread of COVID-19. However, with the repeated and extended declaration of a state of emergency, no end of the pandemic was yet in sight. The outlook of the Japanese economy continues to remain uncertain, on the back of significant restrictions on economic activities both in Japan and overseas, due to the prolonged pandemic.

As for the environment in the security services market surrounding the Company, the investment demand for corporate security measures has continued expanding due to diversifying cyberattacks and attacks targeting the teleworking environment, which has become increasingly common as a measure to prevent the prolonged spread of COVID-19.

In particular, in conjunction with the nationwide expansion of teleworking needs, demand not only from super-large and large companies, which had previously been the drivers of such demand, but also new demand for adoption from mid-sized companies and SMEs, which were relatively reluctant toward security measures in the past, has increased. There has been a tendency for companies that have difficulty operating and managing their security to outsource operations and monitoring to security vendors, which has led to a steady expansion of the market, as a whole.

In addition, regarding the procurement of materials, the Company August be affected by a global shortage of semiconductors. Although it is difficult to rationally calculate the effect on the Company's performance at the moment, the Company will continue to monitor the situation.

In such an environment, the Company reported stable sales, exceeding those of the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, thanks to the recurring revenue from Managed Security Services and a low cancellation rate (0.78%) (Note). Each level of profit declined year on year, due to an increase in cost of sales in conjunction with the increased revenue, construction costs of a security operation center, and investments for future growth such as recruitment aimed at strengthening of sales and management departments.

As a result of the above, in the financial results on an IFRS basis for the six months ended August 31, 2021, the Company reported revenue of ¥1,283,709 thousand (a year-on-year increase of 1.7%), operating profit of ¥363,058 thousand (a year-on-year decrease of 14.2%), profit before tax of ¥337,217 thousand (a year-on- year decrease of 14.5%), and profit of ¥233,521 thousand (a year-on-year decrease of 14.6%).

The results by segment are not stated, as the Company's segments comprise the single segment of Internet Security Services.

Note: Cancellation rate (monetary basis) = Cancelation amount for the six months ended August 31, 2021 / (Monthly revenue at the beginning of each fiscal year × 6)

(2) Explanation of Financial Position

The financial position on an IFRS basis as of August 31, 2021 was as follows. Assets

Total assets as of August 31, 2021 was ¥7,060,004 thousand, a decrease of ¥156,160 thousand from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to increases of ¥28,472 thousand in inventories and ¥31,481 thousand in intangible assets, as well as decreases of ¥179,389 thousand in cash and cash equivalents and ¥41,216 thousand in property, plant and equipment.

Liabilities

Total liabilities as of August 31, 2021 was ¥3,010,383 thousand, a decrease of ¥256,414 thousand from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to an increase of ¥1,602,390 thousand in borrowings under current liabilities, as well as decreases of ¥36,872 thousand in lease liabilities and ¥1,786,677 thousand in borrowings under non-current liabilities.

Equity

Total equity as of August 31, 2021 was ¥4,049,621 thousand, an increase of ¥100,254 thousand from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to an increase of ¥233,521 thousand in retained earnings as a result of reporting profit, and a decrease in retained earnings as a result of reporting dividends of ¥148,555 thousand.

