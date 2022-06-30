Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Vario Secure Inc.
  News
  Summary
    4494   JP3778490007

VARIO SECURE INC.

(4494)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-30 am EDT
1150.00 JPY   +0.09%
02:22aVARIO SECURE : Notice of Sponsored Research Report Publication
PU
04/19Vario Secure Ups FY22 Year-end Dividend on Higher Profit, Revenue
MT
04/18VARIO SECURE : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022
PU
Vario Secure : Notice of Sponsored Research Report Publication

06/30/2022 | 02:22am EDT
June 30, 2022

Vario Secure Inc.

Code number: 4494

Representative: Yoshihiko Inami, CEO

Notice of Sponsored Research Report Publication

Vario Secure Inc. is pleased to announce publication of an analyst research reportFiscal Year Ended February 2022by Investment Bridge Co., Ltd. The report is available from the following URL.

Investment Bridge sponsored research report

(HTML ) https://www.bridge-salon.jp/report_bridge/archives/eng/4494/20220629.html

(PDF ) https://www.bridge-salon.jp/report_bridge/pdf/20220629_4494_eng.pdf

Contact

Phone

81 3 5577 3284

Email

pr@variosecure.net

Website

https://www.variosecure.net

Disclaimer

Vario Secure Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 06:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 567 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
Net income 2022 500 M 3,66 M 3,66 M
Net Debt 2022 1 426 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,19x
Yield 2022 3,46%
Capitalization 4 367 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,86x
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 55,4%
Chart VARIO SECURE INC.
Duration : Period :
Vario Secure Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yoshihiko Inami Director
Akinori Sato Outside Director
Satoshi Yamamori Director & General Manager-Technology
Masataka Shibata Independent Outside Director
Yasushi Kajiura Director & General Manager-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VARIO SECURE INC.-3.04%32
VISA, INC.-7.94%415 592
MASTERCARD, INC.-11.42%313 765
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-61.92%82 765
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-11.67%49 001
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.-30.18%2 795