Vario Secure : Notice of Sponsored Research Report Publication

June 30, 2022
Vario Secure Inc.
Code number: 4494
Representative: Yoshihiko Inami, CEO
Notice of Sponsored Research Report Publication
Vario Secure Inc. is pleased to announce publication of an analyst research report（Fiscal Year Ended February 2022）by Investment Bridge Co., Ltd. The report is available from the following URL.
Investment Bridge sponsored research report
(HTML 版) https://www.bridge-salon.jp/report_bridge/archives/eng/4494/20220629.html
(PDF 版) https://www.bridge-salon.jp/report_bridge/pdf/20220629_4494_eng.pdf
Contact
Phone
＋81 3 5577 3284
Email
pr@variosecure.net
Website
https://www.variosecure.net
