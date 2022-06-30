Vario Secure : Notice of Sponsored Research Report Publication

June 30, 2022

Vario Secure Inc.

Code number: 4494

Representative: Yoshihiko Inami, CEO

Notice of Sponsored Research Report Publication

Vario Secure Inc. is pleased to announce publication of an analyst research report（Fiscal Year Ended February 2022）by Investment Bridge Co., Ltd. The report is available from the following URL.

Investment Bridge sponsored research report

(HTML 版) https://www.bridge-salon.jp/report_bridge/archives/eng/4494/20220629.html

(PDF 版) https://www.bridge-salon.jp/report_bridge/pdf/20220629_4494_eng.pdf