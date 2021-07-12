VarioSecure : Notice of Sponsored Research Report Publication

July 12, 2021
Vario Secure Inc.
Code number: 4494
Representative: Yoshihiko Inami, CEO
Notice of Sponsored Research Report Publication
Vario Secure Inc. is pleased to announce publication of an analyst research report by Investment Bridge Co., Ltd. The report is available from the following URL.
Investment Bridge sponsored research report
(HTML) https://www.bridge-salon.jp/report_bridge/archives/eng/4494/20210630.html
(PDF)
https://www.bridge-salon.jp/report_bridge/pdf/20210630_4494_eng.pdf
Contact
Phone
＋81 3 5577 3284
Email
pr@variosecure.net
Website
https://www.variosecure.net
Attachments
Disclaimer
Vario Secure Inc. published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 06:01:05 UTC.