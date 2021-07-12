Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. VarioSecure Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4494   JP3778490007

VARIOSECURE INC.

(4494)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VarioSecure : Notice of Sponsored Research Report Publication

07/12/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 12, 2021

Vario Secure Inc.

Code number: 4494

Representative: Yoshihiko Inami, CEO

Notice of Sponsored Research Report Publication

Vario Secure Inc. is pleased to announce publication of an analyst research report by Investment Bridge Co., Ltd. The report is available from the following URL.

Investment Bridge sponsored research report

(HTML) https://www.bridge-salon.jp/report_bridge/archives/eng/4494/20210630.html

(PDF)

https://www.bridge-salon.jp/report_bridge/pdf/20210630_4494_eng.pdf

Contact

Phone

81 3 5577 3284

Email

pr@variosecure.net

Website

https://www.variosecure.net

Disclaimer

Vario Secure Inc. published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 06:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VARIOSECURE INC.
02:02aVARIOSECURE  : Notice of Sponsored Research Report Publication
PU
04/27VARIOSECURE  : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended Febr..
PU
04/27VarioSecure Inc. Reports Non-Consolidated Earnings Results for the Year Ended..
CI
04/27VarioSecure Inc. Provides Non-Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Full Yea..
CI
04/27VarioSecure Inc. Declares Dividend for the Year Ended February 28, 2021, Paya..
CI
02/27Certain Common Stock of VarioSecure Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement E..
CI
01/21VarioSecure Inc. Announces Non-Consolidated Earnings Results for the Nine Mon..
CI
01/21VarioSecure Inc. Provides Earnings Forecast for the Year Ending February 28, ..
CI
01/21VarioSecure Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending Februa..
CI
2020VarioSecure Inc. has completed an IPO in the amount of ¥5.32125 billion.
CI
More news
Chart VARIOSECURE INC.
Duration : Period :
VarioSecure Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 1 554,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshihiko Inami President & Representative Director
Akinori Sato Director, CFO & GM-Administration
Satoshi Yamamori Director & General Manager-Technology
Masataka Shibata Independent Outside Director
Yasushi Kajiura Director & General Manager-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VARIOSECURE INC.-11.40%51
VISA9.02%506 155
MASTERCARD4.48%376 212
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.28.19%340 201
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.9.81%36 577
NUVEI CORPORATION33.04%11 073