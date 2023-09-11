Various Eateries PLC - London-based operator of 18 Coppa Club, Tavolino and Noci restaurants in UK - Chief Executive Officer Yishay Malkov resigns from his post and from the board immediately, having served for three years. Andy Bassadone will continue to lead Various Eateries as executive chair, focused on the Noci brand. Rebecca Tooth remains managing director of Coppa Club. The executive team also includes Founder Hugh Osmond and Chief Financial Officer Sharon Badelek.
Current stock price: 31.26 pence
12-month change: down 18%
By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor
