Various Eateries PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 15 locations with two core brands, which include Coppa Club and Noci. Coppa Club is a multi-use, all-day concept that brings dining, cafe-workspace, lounge, and bar under one roof. Noci is a neighbourhood fresh pasta restaurant. It has approximately 11 Coppa Clubhouses across the South of England, including three Clubhouses with rooms: Coppa at The Swan and Coppa at The Great House, both located in Berkshire, and the Georgian in Haslemere, Surrey. The Company's other brands include Strada, Tavolino, and 31 Below. Tavolino is a restaurant for Italian food. 31 Below is a neighbourhood cafe/bar with an all-day menu, a full-service bar, a lounge area, and a workspace located on Marylebone High Street. Its subsidiaries include Various Eateries Holdings Limited, VEL Property Holdings Limited and SCP Sugar Limited.