Various Eateries PLC - London-based operator of UK restaurants under Coppa Club, Tavolino and Noci brands - Pretax loss narrows to GBP6.7 million in the financial year ended October 1 from GBP7.2 million the year prior. Revenue climbs 12% to GBP45.5 million from GBP40.7 million. Depreciation and amortisation costs increase 18% to GBP5.6 million from GBP4.7 million. Looking ahead, Various Eateries says sales in first quarter of financial 2024 are in line with own expectations. "As we move into the second quarter, we are optimistic that inflationary pressures will continue to ease and interest rates will at least not rise further, but this remains difficult to predict," it says. "Regardless, we will continue to focus on what is within our control - growing the top line and taking action to ensure high levels of customer satisfaction and improving operational efficiency."

Current stock price: 25.00 pence

12-month change: down 22%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

