  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Varonis Systems, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    VRNS   US9222801022

VARONIS SYSTEMS, INC.

(VRNS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:40 2022-11-03 am EDT
17.71 USD   +0.60%
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Varonis Systems, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

11/03/2022 | 09:31am EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Varonis Systems, Inc. (“Varonis” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: VRNS) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Varonis issued a press release on October 31, 2022, announcing its results for the third quarter of 2022. The Company’s earnings per share fell short of analysts’ expectations and its projected earnings for the fourth quarter were also significantly below analysts’ estimates. The Company’s CEO blamed the poor performance on "the continued effect of the war in the Ukraine, the energy crisis and general economic slowdown were more impactful than we expected." Based on this news, shares of Varonis fell by more than 35% on November 1, 2022.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 471 M - -
Net income 2022 -129 M - -
Net cash 2022 603 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -15,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 940 M 1 940 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 065
Free-Float 98,0%
