  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Varopakorn Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VARO   TH0251010Z09

VAROPAKORN PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(VARO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Varopakorn Public : Change of major shareholder structure

04/05/2022 | 08:18am EDT
Date/Time
05 Apr 2022 19:10:15
Headline
Change of major shareholder structure
Symbol
VARO
Source
VARO
Full Detailed News
Financials
Sales 2021 2 576 M 77,0 M 77,0 M
Net income 2021 3,87 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
Net Debt 2021 1 406 M 42,0 M 42,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 121x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 480 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart VAROPAKORN PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Varopakorn Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chaiyong Deephanphongs Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sahasee Chitanondh Director, MD & VP-Administration & Finance
Sorranee Deephanphongs Chairman
Wassana Suksayan VP-Accounting, Admin & Supporting Division
Songsiri Soontornwipat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAROPAKORN PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED2.13%14
NORSK HYDRO ASA27.50%20 896
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED23.49%17 327
ALCOA CORPORATION52.57%16 764
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED9.98%14 328
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD56.11%5 020