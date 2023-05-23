Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Varroc Engineering Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VARROC   INE665L01035

VARROC ENGINEERING LIMITED

(VARROC)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:00:02 2023-05-23 am EDT
312.50 INR   +5.72%
05:46aIndia's Varroc Engineering swings to profit in Q4 on strong demand
RE
04/28IT, Capital Goods and Public Sector Bank Lift Indian Equities to Close the Week Higher
MT
04/28Varroc Engineering Lifts Stake in CarIQ Technologies to 95%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India's Varroc Engineering swings to profit in Q4 on strong demand

05/23/2023 | 05:46am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Varroc Engineering Ltd on Tuesday reported a swing to profit in the fourth-quarter, helped by growth in its automotive segment.

The automotive component company's consolidated net profit stood at 396.2 million rupees ($4.8 million) for the quarter ended March 31, from a loss of 2.85 billion rupees a year ago, it said in an exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose nearly 2.3% to 16.90 billion rupees, outpacing expenses, which grew 0.8%.

Additionally, the board has resolved to seek enabling approval from shareholders for issuing non convertible debentures for up to 5 billion rupees.

For further result highlights, click

WHY IT MATTERS

Retail vehicle sales picked up during the quarter, as chip shortages eased and automakers launched more models. Analysts have flagged that supply chain issues have eased significantly, with minimal impact on production volumes. This in turn aided an increase in demand for automotive components.

Varroc has posted a revenue growth of between 15% and 36% in the last three quarters, but with a net loss for two of those quarters. Automotive companies have faced price pressures and higher costs during previous quarters, which had offset demand. The company said its two-wheeler mobility segment saw a slowed growth, as exports were impacted by geopolitical issues and domestic demand was impacted due to lower consumption in rural areas.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation(next 12 Estimates (next 12 Analysts' sentiment

months) months)

RIC PE EV/EBITDA Revenue Profit Mean # of Stock to Div

growth growth rating* analysts price yield

target** (%)

Varroc Engineering 18.51 8.24 13.93 276.85 Buy 6 0.85 --

Ltd

Sona BLW Precision 50.63 29.50 32.71 46.40 Buy 16 0.96 1.16

Forgings Ltd

Motherson Sumi 34.54 22.83 15.78 36.62 Buy 11 0.88 1.10

Wiring India Ltd

Lumax Industries 13.49 8.45 10.56 23.27 Strong 2 0.84 0.67

Ltd Buy

** The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** The ratio of stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

JAN-MARCH STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from Refinitiv

-- $1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOPIX INDEX -0.66% 2161.49 Delayed Quote.15.02%
VARROC ENGINEERING LIMITED 5.58% 312.5 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
Analyst Recommendations on VARROC ENGINEERING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 69 915 M 844 M 844 M
Net income 2023 621 M 7,49 M 7,49 M
Net Debt 2023 13 523 M 163 M 163 M
P/E ratio 2023 67,2x
Yield 2023 0,28%
Capitalization 45 164 M 545 M 545 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
EV / Sales 2024 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart VARROC ENGINEERING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Varroc Engineering Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARROC ENGINEERING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 295,60 INR
Average target price 359,86 INR
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tarang Jain Chairman & Managing Director
K. Mahendra Kumar Group Chief Financial Officer
Ajay Kumar Sharma Secretary & Compliance Officer
Gautam Premnath Khandelwal Independent Non-Executive Director
Vijaya Sampath Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VARROC ENGINEERING LIMITED-0.42%545
DENSO CORPORATION32.44%46 791
APTIV PLC1.40%25 544
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD14.21%15 862
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.32%15 089
CONTINENTAL AG20.29%14 546
