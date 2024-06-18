Every year, many tonnes of half-full batteries are disposed of: on average, only around 50% of all batteries disposed of have actually reached the end of their useful life. In order to make a decisive contribution to minimising this alarmingly high figure, VARTA is releasing the new version of its battery tester. New functions, compatibility with all commercially available battery models and a modern design make the Battery Tester an indispensable gadget for every household. The battery tester is now available in stores.

Battery-operated devices often display a low charge status, even though the cells are still one third charged, for example. With the new battery tester from VARTA, the exact capacity status of each battery can be tested to ensure that they are used more sustainably. The focus is not only on the ecological benefits: using all the batteries in the household until they are fully discharged is also a simple way of saving money, as they need to be replaced less often.

The VARTA battery tester is a real all-rounder that impresses with its ease of use. All standard battery sizes and battery systems can be checked for their current charge level by measuring the voltage and holding them by the corresponding contacts under the pull-out bracket. In addition to classic alkaline cells of sizes AA, AAA, C, D and 9V as well as alkaline button cells, the battery tester also shows how much residual voltage is left in the respective battery for lithium primary systems or rechargeable NiMH cells on its integrated LCD display. On the one hand, the exact voltage is displayed in volts, and on the other hand, a three-stage battery scale (three bars: full - two bars: usable - one bar: replace) is displayed to ensure consumer-friendly recognition of whether a battery is still usable or should be replaced. This makes the VARTA battery tester the ideal household companion for a more sustainable and economical lifestyle.

The new battery tester from VARTA is now available in stores for €8.99 (RRP).

