  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Varta AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAR1   DE000A0TGJ55

VARTA AG

(VAR1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:52:33 2023-06-06 am EDT
15.12 EUR   +0.60%
10:40aDd : VARTA AG: Rainer Hald, buy
EQ
10:24aDd : VARTA AG: Dr. Markus Hackstein, buy
EQ
06/01Varta : Table 3 EU-DVO 2018/1212
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: VARTA AG: Dr. Markus Hackstein, buy

06/06/2023 | 10:24am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.06.2023 / 16:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Hackstein

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VARTA AG

b) LEI
529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.31 EUR 6399.58 EUR
15.315 EUR 7289.94 EUR
15.335 EUR 8127.55 EUR
15.375 EUR 14483.25 EUR
15.395 EUR 6804.59 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.346 EUR 43652.14 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


06.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

83697  06.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1650881&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
