DD: VARTA AG: Dr. Markus Hackstein, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.06.2023 / 16:22 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Markus Last name(s): Hackstein

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

VARTA AG

b) LEI

529900E7KB95KOXBWP63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 15.31 EUR 6399.58 EUR 15.315 EUR 7289.94 EUR 15.335 EUR 8127.55 EUR 15.375 EUR 14483.25 EUR 15.395 EUR 6804.59 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 15.346 EUR 43652.14 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

05/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

