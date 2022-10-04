DD: VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
04.10.2022 / 14:56 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|VGG AG
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|DDr.
|First name:
|Michael
|Last name(s):
|Tojner
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|The initial notification of 30.9.2022 has to be corrected as the aggregated volume or aggregated price consists of sales of several tranches on different days.
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A0TGJ55
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal:
Explanation: This disposal is part of a block sale commissioned on 23.9.2022 via a financial institution.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|38.7972 EUR
|19398600.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|38.7972 EUR
|19398600.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VARTA AG
|VARTA-Platz 1
|73479 Ellwangen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.varta-ag.com
