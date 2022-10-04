DD: VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.10.2022 / 14:56 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: VGG AG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: DDr. First name: Michael Last name(s): Tojner Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment

The initial notification of 30.9.2022 has to be corrected as the aggregated volume or aggregated price consists of sales of several tranches on different days.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

VARTA AG

b) LEI

529900E7KB95KOXBWP63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal: Explanation: This disposal is part of a block sale commissioned on 23.9.2022 via a financial institution.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 38.7972 EUR 19398600.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 38.7972 EUR 19398600.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

23/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Amendmenta) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

04.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

