  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Varta AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAR1   DE000A0TGJ55

VARTA AG

(VAR1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:07 2022-10-04 am EDT
32.08 EUR   -1.37%
08:59aDd : VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/30VARTA : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
09/30Dd : VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/04/2022 | 08:59am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.10.2022 / 14:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: VGG AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: DDr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Tojner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
The initial notification of 30.9.2022 has to be corrected as the aggregated volume or aggregated price consists of sales of several tranches on different days.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VARTA AG

b) LEI
529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal: Explanation: This disposal is part of a block sale commissioned on 23.9.2022 via a financial institution.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
38.7972 EUR 19398600.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
38.7972 EUR 19398600.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


04.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

78685  04.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1456603&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
