  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Varta AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAR1   DE000A0TGJ55

VARTA AG

(VAR1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:48:18 2023-03-24 am EDT
22.42 EUR   -3.98%
10:25aDd : VARTA AG: VGG Beteiligungen SE, sell
EQ
10:25aDd : VARTA AG: VGG Beteiligungen SE, Subscription as part of a capital increase
EQ
03/22Varta raises almost 51 million euros with capital increase
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: VARTA AG: VGG Beteiligungen SE, sell

03/24/2023 | 10:25am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.03.2023 / 15:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: VGG Beteiligungen SE

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: DDr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Tojner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VARTA AG

b) LEI
529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
23.79648 EUR 28079851.18 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
23.79648 EUR 28079851.18 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


24.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

81975  24.03.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on VARTA AG
Financials
Sales 2022 808 M 880 M 880 M
Net income 2022 -48,7 M -53,0 M -53,0 M
Net Debt 2022 409 M 446 M 446 M
P/E ratio 2022 -19,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 944 M 1 028 M 1 028 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 4 577
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart VARTA AG
Duration : Period :
Varta AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARTA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 23,35 €
Average target price 26,81 €
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Hessenberger Chief Financial Officer
Michael Tojner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Hald Chief Technical Officer
Sven Quandt Member-Supervisory Board
Harald Sommerer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VARTA AG3.59%1 028
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED1.47%142 701
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.31.57%105 275
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-22.92%20 249
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.131.81%17 956
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.3.16%7 680
