VARTA AG

(VAR1)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/18 03:21:53 am
111.85 EUR   -0.67%
DGAP-DD : VARTA AG english
DJ
DGAP-DD : VARTA AG english
DJ
VARTA : Top decision-makers of battery industry meet at Future Battery Forum
PU
DGAP-DD : VARTA AG english

12/18/2020 | 02:56am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging 
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 
 
18.12.2020 / 08:55 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person 
closely associated* 
 
a) Name 
 
+--------------------+--------+ 
|Name and legal form:|VGG GmbH| 
+--------------------+--------+ 
*2. Reason for the notification* 
 
a) Position / status 
 
+---------------+---------------------------------------------+ 
|Person closely associated with:                              | 
+---------------+---------------------------------------------+ 
|Title:         |Dr. Dr.                                      | 
+---------------+---------------------------------------------+ 
|First name:    |Michael                                      | 
+---------------+---------------------------------------------+ 
|Last name(s):  |Tojner                                       | 
+---------------+---------------------------------------------+ 
|Position:      |Member of the administrative or supervisory  | 
|               |body                                         | 
+---------------+---------------------------------------------+ 
b) Initial notification 
 
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction 
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* 
 
a) Name 
 
+--------+ 
|VARTA AG| 
+--------+ 
b) LEI 
 
+--------------------+ 
|529900E7KB95KOXBWP63| 
+--------------------+ 
*4. Details of the transaction(s)* 
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, 
identification code 
 
+-----+------------+ 
|Type:|Share       | 
+-----+------------+ 
|ISIN:|DE000A0TGJ55| 
+-----+------------+ 
b) Nature of the transaction 
 
+--------+ 
|Disposal| 
+--------+ 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
+----------+---------------+ 
|Price(s)  |Volume(s)      | 
+----------+---------------+ 
|109.00 EUR|43600000.00 EUR| 
+----------+---------------+ 
d) Aggregated information 
 
+----------+-----------------+ 
|Price     |Aggregated volume| 
+----------+-----------------+ 
|109.00 EUR|43600000.00 EUR  | 
+----------+-----------------+ 
e) Date of the transaction 
 
+-----------------+ 
|2020-12-16; UTC+1| 
+-----------------+ 
f) Place of the transaction 
 
+-----------------------+ 
|Outside a trading venue| 
+-----------------------+ 
 
18.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  VARTA AG 
          VARTA-Platz 1 
          73479 Ellwangen 
          Germany 
Internet: www.varta-ag.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
64010 18.12.2020

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2020 02:55 ET (07:55 GMT)

