DGAP-DD : VARTA AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 18.12.2020 / 08:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name +--------------------+--------+ |Name and legal form:|VGG GmbH| +--------------------+--------+ *2. Reason for the notification* a) Position / status +---------------+---------------------------------------------+ |Person closely associated with: | +---------------+---------------------------------------------+ |Title: |Dr. Dr. | +---------------+---------------------------------------------+ |First name: |Michael | +---------------+---------------------------------------------+ |Last name(s): |Tojner | +---------------+---------------------------------------------+ |Position: |Member of the administrative or supervisory | | |body | +---------------+---------------------------------------------+ b) Initial notification *3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Name +--------+ |VARTA AG| +--------+ b) LEI +--------------------+ |529900E7KB95KOXBWP63| +--------------------+ *4. Details of the transaction(s)* a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code +-----+------------+ |Type:|Share | +-----+------------+ |ISIN:|DE000A0TGJ55| +-----+------------+ b) Nature of the transaction +--------+ |Disposal| +--------+ c) Price(s) and volume(s) +----------+---------------+ |Price(s) |Volume(s) | +----------+---------------+ |109.00 EUR|43600000.00 EUR| +----------+---------------+ d) Aggregated information +----------+-----------------+ |Price |Aggregated volume| +----------+-----------------+ |109.00 EUR|43600000.00 EUR | +----------+-----------------+ e) Date of the transaction +-----------------+ |2020-12-16; UTC+1| +-----------------+ f) Place of the transaction +-----------------------+ |Outside a trading venue| +-----------------------+ 18.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: VARTA AG VARTA-Platz 1 73479 Ellwangen Germany Internet: www.varta-ag.com End of News DGAP News Service 64010 18.12.2020

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2020 02:55 ET (07:55 GMT)