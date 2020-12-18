DGAP-DD : VARTA AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
18.12.2020 / 08:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
+--------------------+--------+
|Name and legal form:|VGG GmbH|
+--------------------+--------+
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
+---------------+---------------------------------------------+
|Person closely associated with: |
+---------------+---------------------------------------------+
|Title: |Dr. Dr. |
+---------------+---------------------------------------------+
|First name: |Michael |
+---------------+---------------------------------------------+
|Last name(s): |Tojner |
+---------------+---------------------------------------------+
|Position: |Member of the administrative or supervisory |
| |body |
+---------------+---------------------------------------------+
b) Initial notification
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
+--------+
|VARTA AG|
+--------+
b) LEI
+--------------------+
|529900E7KB95KOXBWP63|
+--------------------+
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
+-----+------------+
|Type:|Share |
+-----+------------+
|ISIN:|DE000A0TGJ55|
+-----+------------+
b) Nature of the transaction
+--------+
|Disposal|
+--------+
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
+----------+---------------+
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
+----------+---------------+
|109.00 EUR|43600000.00 EUR|
+----------+---------------+
d) Aggregated information
+----------+-----------------+
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+----------+-----------------+
|109.00 EUR|43600000.00 EUR |
+----------+-----------------+
e) Date of the transaction
+-----------------+
|2020-12-16; UTC+1|
+-----------------+
f) Place of the transaction
+-----------------------+
|Outside a trading venue|
+-----------------------+
