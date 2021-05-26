DGAP-DD: VARTA AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 26.05.2021 / 13:12 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Name and legal form: VGG GmbH 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. Dr. First name: Michael Last name(s): Tojner Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name VARTA AG b) LEI 529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal: In connection with the IPO of VARTA AG, VGG GmbH established a stock option program (MSOP) for the benefit of the members of the Management Board and certain employees of VARTA AG and its consolidated subsidiaries. A special feature of this MSOP is that it is funded solely through shares made available by the major shareholder (VGG GmbH) and not through new shares or treasury shares of VARTA AG. This notification relates to the employees' quarterly exercise option. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 126.6703 EUR 112736.55 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 126.6703 EUR 112736.55 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-25; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XETR -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

