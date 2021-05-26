Log in
VARTA AG

Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/26 07:35:01 am
126.7 EUR   -0.47%
07:13aDGAP-DD : VARTA AG english
DJ
05/25VARTA  : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Sell rating
MD
05/21VARTA AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG english

05/26/2021 | 07:13am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
26.05.2021 / 13:12 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Name and legal form:  VGG GmbH 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title:        Dr. Dr. 
 
 First name:   Michael 
 
 Last name(s): Tojner 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 VARTA AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A0TGJ55 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Disposal: In connection with the IPO of VARTA AG, VGG GmbH established a stock option program (MSOP) for the benefit 
 of the members of the Management Board and certain employees of VARTA AG and its consolidated subsidiaries. A special 
 feature of this MSOP is that it is funded solely through shares made available by the major shareholder (VGG GmbH) 
 and not through new shares or treasury shares of VARTA AG. This notification relates to the employees' quarterly 
 exercise option. 
 
 Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 126.6703 EUR  112736.55 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 126.6703 EUR  112736.55 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-05-25; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          XETRA 
 
 MIC:           XETR 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

26.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      VARTA AG 
              VARTA-Platz 1 
              73479 Ellwangen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.varta-ag.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

67653 26.05.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2021 07:12 ET (11:12 GMT)

