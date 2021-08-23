Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Varta AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAR1   DE000A0TGJ55

VARTA AG

(VAR1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-DD : VARTA AG english

08/23/2021 | 06:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 23.08.2021 / 12:47 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Name and legal form:  VGG GmbH 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title:        Dr. Dr. 
 
 First name:   Michael 
 
 Last name(s): Tojner 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 VARTA AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A0TGJ55 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Disposal 
 
 Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 14.00 EUR      7000.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 14.00 EUR     7000.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-08-20; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

23.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      VARTA AG 
              VARTA-Platz 1 
              73479 Ellwangen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.varta-ag.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69938 23.08.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2021 06:47 ET (10:47 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VARTA AG 1.70% 134.95 Delayed Quote.12.27%
All news about VARTA AG
06:48aDGAP-DD : VARTA AG english
DJ
08/19DGAP-DD : VARTA AG english
DJ
08/18DGAP-PVR : VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
DJ
08/18VARTA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
08/18VARTA : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
08/17VARTA : Kepler Cheuvreux reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
08/17DGAP-DD : VARTA AG english
DJ
08/17VARTA : Raised to Buy by DZ Bank
MD
08/16VARTA : Warburg Research keeps a Sell rating
MD
08/13Varta Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VARTA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 968 M 1 135 M 1 135 M
Net income 2021 137 M 160 M 160 M
Net Debt 2021 135 M 159 M 159 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,8x
Yield 2021 0,48%
Capitalization 5 364 M 6 266 M 6 289 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,68x
EV / Sales 2022 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 4 606
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart VARTA AG
Duration : Period :
Varta AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARTA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 132,70 €
Average target price 118,47 €
Spread / Average Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Schein Chief Executive Officer
Armin Hessenberger Chief Financial Officer
Michael Tojner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Blumauer Member-Supervisory Board
Frank-Dieter Maier Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VARTA AG12.27%6 266
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED40.73%177 003
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD20.86%28 590
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD30.38%9 913
ANKER INNOVATIONS LIMITED-28.30%7 363
ZHEJIANG HANGKE TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED COMPANY42.19%7 312