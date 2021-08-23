DGAP-DD : VARTA AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 23.08.2021 / 12:47 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Name and legal form: VGG GmbH 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. Dr. First name: Michael Last name(s): Tojner Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name VARTA AG b) LEI 529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 14.00 EUR 7000.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 14.00 EUR 7000.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-20; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: VARTA AG VARTA-Platz 1 73479 Ellwangen Germany Internet: www.varta-ag.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

