DGAP-DD : VARTA AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Name and legal form: VGG GmbH
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr. Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Tojner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
VARTA AG
b) LEI
529900E7KB95KOXBWP63
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.00 EUR 7000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.00 EUR 7000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-20; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com
69938 23.08.2021
