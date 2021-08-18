DGAP-PVR : VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: VARTA AG VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-08-18 / 19:15 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer

Name: VARTA AG Street: VARTA-Platz 1 Postal code: 73479 City: Ellwangen Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 12 Aug 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 1.19 % 3.78 % 4.98 % 40421686 Previous 1.48 % 4.96 % 6.44 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0TGJ55 0 481757 0.00 % 1.19 % Total 481757 1.19 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights maturity date period absolute in % Right of recall over securities lending at any time at any time 1136398 2.81 % agreements Total 1136398 2.81 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights date period settlement absolute in % Retail Structured 17.09.2021 at any time Cash 1000 0 % Product Equity Swap From 23.03.2022 to at any time Cash 262187 0.65 % 26.11.2024 Compound Option 24.03.2022 at any time Cash 355 0 % Put Option From 17.09.2021 to at any time Physical 130000 0.32 % 17.06.2022 Total 393542 0.97 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Services LLC - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings % % % Inc. Morgan Stanley % % % International Limited Morgan Stanley Investments % % % (UK) Morgan Stanley & Co. % % % International plc - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % Prime Dealer Services % % % Corp. - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings % % % Inc. Morgan Stanley B.V. % % % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Please note that the reason for notification selected relates to the specific activity which occurred on the Date on which threshold was crossed or reached and which contributed to the triggering of the notification obligation and therefore may not also correspond to the comparison of New & Previous notification % values in the Total Positions section Date 18 Aug 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-18 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: VARTA AG VARTA-Platz 1 73479 Ellwangen Germany Internet: www.varta-ag.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1227504 2021-08-18

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227504&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2021 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)