VARTA AG

(VAR1)
DGAP-PVR: VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/04/2021 | 01:40am EST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: VARTA AG 
VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective 
of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-02-04 / 07:38 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           VARTA AG 
 
 Street:                         VARTA-Platz 1 
 
 Postal code:                    73479 
 
 City:                           Ellwangen 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               exercise of instruments 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Morgan Stanley 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 28 Jan 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               2.08 %                     3.39 %       5.47 %                             40421686 
 
 Previous                          0.20 %                     5.90 %       6.10 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A0TGJ55               0         839877         0.00 %         2.08 % 
 
 Total                    839877                        2.08 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument                      Expiration or         Exercise or conversion     Voting rights  Voting rights 
                                         maturity date         period                          absolute           in % 
 
 Equity Call Option*                     19.03.2021            at any time                        25000         0.06 % 
 
 Right of recall over securities lending at any time           at any time                       980233         2.43 % 
 agreements 
 
 Equity Call Option                      18.06.2021            at any time                        57100         0.14 % 
 
                                                               Total                            1062333         2.63 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument  Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical        Voting rights Voting rights 
                     date                   period                 settlement                   absolute          in % 
 
 Retail Structured   From 26.07.2069 to     at any time            Cash                               16           0 % 
 Product             02.12.2069 
 
 Equity Swap         From 21.09.2021 to     at any time            Cash                           308822        0.76 % 
                     27.03.2029 
 
 Equity Put Option*  19.03.2021             at any time            Physical                        25000        0.06 % 
 
                                                                   Total                          308838        0.76 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                        % of voting rights (if at  % of voting rights through instruments    Total of both (if at 
                                     least 3% or more)                (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Services LLC 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC                            %                                       %                       % 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley 
 International Holdings                              %                                       %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 International Limited 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investments                          %                                       %                       % 
 (UK) 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co.                                %                                       %                       % 
 International plc 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC                            %                                       %                       % 
 
 Prime Dealer Services                               %                                       %                       % 
 Corp. 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investment                           %                                       %                       % 
 Management Inc. 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 Regarding sections 7.b.1 & 7.b.2, the put and call options marked with * amounting to a combined percentage of 0.06% 
 were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can 
 acquire 0.06% of the voting rights in VARTA AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once. 
 Date 
 
 
 03 Feb 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-02-04 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      VARTA AG 
              VARTA-Platz 1 
              73479 Ellwangen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.varta-ag.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1165689 2021-02-04

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2021 01:39 ET (06:39 GMT)

