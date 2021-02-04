DGAP-PVR: VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: VARTA AG VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-02-04 / 07:38 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: VARTA AG Street: VARTA-Platz 1 Postal code: 73479 City: Ellwangen Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: exercise of instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 28 Jan 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 2.08 % 3.39 % 5.47 % 40421686 Previous 0.20 % 5.90 % 6.10 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0TGJ55 0 839877 0.00 % 2.08 % Total 839877 2.08 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights maturity date period absolute in % Equity Call Option* 19.03.2021 at any time 25000 0.06 % Right of recall over securities lending at any time at any time 980233 2.43 % agreements Equity Call Option 18.06.2021 at any time 57100 0.14 % Total 1062333 2.63 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights date period settlement absolute in % Retail Structured From 26.07.2069 to at any time Cash 16 0 % Product 02.12.2069 Equity Swap From 21.09.2021 to at any time Cash 308822 0.76 % 27.03.2029 Equity Put Option* 19.03.2021 at any time Physical 25000 0.06 % Total 308838 0.76 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Services LLC - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings % % % Inc. Morgan Stanley % % % International Limited Morgan Stanley Investments % % % (UK) Morgan Stanley & Co. % % % International plc - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % Prime Dealer Services % % % Corp. - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley Investment % % % Management Inc. 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Regarding sections 7.b.1 & 7.b.2, the put and call options marked with * amounting to a combined percentage of 0.06% were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 0.06% of the voting rights in VARTA AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once. Date 03 Feb 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

