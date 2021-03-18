Log in
VARTA AG

(VAR1)
DGAP-PVR : VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/18/2021 | 01:40pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: VARTA AG 
VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective 
of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-03-18 / 18:39 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           VARTA AG 
 
 Street:                         VARTA-Platz 1 
 
 Postal code:                    73479 
 
 City:                           Ellwangen 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 15 March 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               0.45 %                     5.04 %       5.49 %                             40421686 
 
 Previous                          0.49 %                     4.55 %       5.04 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A0TGJ55               0         180109            0 %         0.45 % 
 
 Total                    180109                        0.45 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
 Right To Recall    Open                                                                     505235             1.25 % 
 
 Call Option        19.03.2021                                                                 5000             0.01 % 
 
                                                Total                                        510235             1.26 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 Swap           31.12.2030                                     Cash                               685940         1.70 % 
 
 Call Warrant   31.12.2030                                     Cash                               449282         1.11 % 
 
 Put Warrant    17.12.2021                                     Cash                                17690         0.04 % 
 
 CFD            04.03.2031                                     Cash                               349021         0.86 % 
 
 Put Option     17.12.2021                                     Physical                            25000         0.06 % 
 
                                                               Total                             1526934         3.78 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                      % of voting rights (if at   % of voting rights through instruments     Total of both (if at 
                                   least 3% or more)                 (if at least 5% or more)        least 5% or more) 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 GSAM Holdings LLC                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Asset                               %                                        %                        % 
 Management, L.P. 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman, Sachs & Co.                              %                                        %                        % 
 Wertpapier GmbH 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC                           %                                        %                        % 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs (UK)                                %                                        %                        % 
 L.L.C. 
 
 Goldman Sachs Group UK                            %                                        %                        % 
 Limited 
 
 Goldman Sachs                                     %                                        %                        % 
 International 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 18 March 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-18 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      VARTA AG 
              VARTA-Platz 1 
              73479 Ellwangen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.varta-ag.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1176824 2021-03-18

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2021 13:39 ET (17:39 GMT)

ChangeLast1st jan.
VARTA AG 3.59% 132.7 Delayed Quote.8.38%
