Patent Dispute: USPTO Again Rules in Favor of VARTA AG

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has delivered a key ruling in an ongoing patent dispute between VARTA AG and a Chinese competitor, EVE Energy Co., Ltd. On 8. August 2022, the USPTO Trial and Appeal Board ruled in favor of the German technology company and rejected EVE Energy's request to invalidate all claims in VARTA's U.S. Patents 9,496,581.

That patent had also been attacked earlier by another competitor with the result that all claims remained in force in either original or slightly modified form.

The '581 patent covers aspects of VARTA's highly successful CoinPower® microbattery technology. The patent is presently in an infringement lawsuit in the U.S. against EVE Energy. The results of the US Patent Office decisions greatly strengthen the patent and the likelihood VARTA will prevail in the litigation.

The '581 patent is one in a portfolio of patents that protect VARTAs small, rechargeable lithium-ion cells sold under the brand name CoinPower. These cells are primarily used in premium True Wireless Stereo headsets (TWS). The patents cover pioneering battery enclosure, contacting and manufacturing technologies, which, in VARTA's view, are infringed upon by EVE Energy.

This ruling in the USA represents a further clear victory for VARTA in the effort to defend its R&D investment and intellectual property. VARTA is a global market leader in many areas of lithium-ion technology and is committed to protect its breakthrough technology and products by securing rigorous patents. VARTA does not tolerate any infringement of intellectual property. The company strongly believes in the dominant role of innovation in driving the development of the whole sector to bring future energy solutions to customers.

