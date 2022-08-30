Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Varta AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAR1   DE000A0TGJ55

VARTA AG

(VAR1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:26 2022-08-30 am EDT
71.32 EUR   +0.59%
03:14aPATENT DISPUTE : USPTO Again Rules in Favor of VARTA AG
PU
08/29VARTA : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
08/22VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Patent Dispute: USPTO Again Rules in Favor of VARTA AG

08/30/2022 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has delivered a key ruling in an ongoing patent dispute between VARTA AG and a Chinese competitor, EVE Energy Co., Ltd. On 8. August 2022, the USPTO Trial and Appeal Board ruled in favor of the German technology company and rejected EVE Energy's request to invalidate all claims in VARTA's U.S. Patents 9,496,581.

That patent had also been attacked earlier by another competitor with the result that all claims remained in force in either original or slightly modified form.

The '581 patent covers aspects of VARTA's highly successful CoinPower® microbattery technology. The patent is presently in an infringement lawsuit in the U.S. against EVE Energy. The results of the US Patent Office decisions greatly strengthen the patent and the likelihood VARTA will prevail in the litigation.

The '581 patent is one in a portfolio of patents that protect VARTAs small, rechargeable lithium-ion cells sold under the brand name CoinPower. These cells are primarily used in premium True Wireless Stereo headsets (TWS). The patents cover pioneering battery enclosure, contacting and manufacturing technologies, which, in VARTA's view, are infringed upon by EVE Energy.

This ruling in the USA represents a further clear victory for VARTA in the effort to defend its R&D investment and intellectual property. VARTA is a global market leader in many areas of lithium-ion technology and is committed to protect its breakthrough technology and products by securing rigorous patents. VARTA does not tolerate any infringement of intellectual property. The company strongly believes in the dominant role of innovation in driving the development of the whole sector to bring future energy solutions to customers.

Disclaimer

VARTA AG published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 07:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VARTA AG
03:14aPATENT DISPUTE : USPTO Again Rules in Favor of VARTA AG
PU
08/29VARTA : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
08/22VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/18VARTA : Supplier Code of Conduct
PU
08/16VARTA : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08/16VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/16VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/11VARTA : Warburg Research remains a Sell rating
MD
08/11VARTA : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
08/11VARTA : HY1 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VARTA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 905 M 904 M 904 M
Net income 2022 62,3 M 62,2 M 62,2 M
Net Debt 2022 297 M 296 M 296 M
P/E ratio 2022 44,0x
Yield 2022 3,02%
Capitalization 2 866 M 2 863 M 2 863 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,49x
EV / Sales 2023 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 4 712
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart VARTA AG
Duration : Period :
Varta AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARTA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 70,90 €
Average target price 81,03 €
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Schein Chief Executive Officer
Armin Hessenberger Chief Financial Officer
Michael Tojner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Hald Chief Technical Officer
Sven Quandt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VARTA AG-38.08%2 863
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-14.63%177 347
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%79 672
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-13.76%28 015
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.140.10%10 602
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-30.15%9 219