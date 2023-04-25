Advanced search
    VAR1   DE000A0TGJ55

VARTA AG

(VAR1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:56:24 2023-04-25 pm EDT
23.99 EUR   -2.78%
Restructuring: VARTA AG to cut around 240 jobs in 2023

04/25/2023 | 03:18pm EDT
After years of strong growth and the associated expansion of production capacities and personnel, VARTA AG will cut around 240 jobs in Germany this year as part of its restructuring. Cuts are to be made at all three German locations Ellwangen, Nördlingen and Dischingen across all areas of the company. VARTA AG currently employs around 4,700 people worldwide.

In March, the company decided on a restructuring programme in order to return to a stable growth course. The global crises had recently weighed on results and made decisive measures necessary. Above all, the massive price increases for energy and raw materials as a result of the global upheavals caused by the war in Ukraine, the long-term consequences of the Corona pandemic on some of VARTA's customers, as well as a dampened consumer mood due to the global crises had an impact on the company.

The savings in the personnel area are part of the restructuring concept. The management has now started talks with the employee representatives on the details of the concept and has concretised the plans. Further rounds of talks on the form of the measures at the individual locations have already been agreed.

Dr Markus Hackstein, Speaker of the Board of Directors of VARTA AG: "We are aware of our responsibility towards our employees and the region and take this very seriously, especially in the current economically uncertain phase. In doing so, we have the clear ambition to shape the specifications of the restructuring plan in such a way that we can secure the future of our company and at the same time retain as many jobs as possible."

The restructuring programme provides for cost savings in the personnel area amounting to around 800 full-time positions across the company in order to make the structures fit for the future. More than 400 of these will be eliminated through the end of temporary contracts, through fluctuation and through reductions at international locations. Around 390 jobs are to be cut in Germany over the next two years. For 2023, the job cuts amount to around 240, and in 2024 a further 150 jobs are to be relocated to VARTA AG's international sites.

Financials
Sales 2022 808 M 891 M 891 M
Net income 2022 -48,7 M -53,7 M -53,7 M
Net Debt 2022 409 M 451 M 451 M
P/E ratio 2022 -20,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 980 M 1 077 M 1 081 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 4 577
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart VARTA AG
Duration : Period :
Varta AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARTA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 24,67 €
Average target price 26,56 €
Spread / Average Target 7,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Hessenberger Chief Financial Officer
Michael Tojner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Hald Chief Technical Officer
Sven Quandt Member-Supervisory Board
Harald Sommerer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VARTA AG9.45%1 099
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-1.91%140 569
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.26.52%99 239
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.19.46%35 974
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.175.24%19 830
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-31.31%18 393
