VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.08.2020 / 18:08

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: ETV Montana Tech Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. Dr. First name: Michael Last name(s): Tojner Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

VARTA AG

b) LEI

529900E7KB95KOXBWP63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction

Departure free of charge: Transaction as part of an internal corporate restructuring. ETV Montana Tech Holding GmbH (transferring company) inserted 592.000 shares into VGG GmbH (acquiring company).

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-08-17; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

