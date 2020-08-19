|
VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
08/19/2020 | 12:10pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
19.08.2020 / 18:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|ETV Montana Tech Holding GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Dr. Dr.
|First name:
|Michael
|Last name(s):
|Tojner
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A0TGJ55
b) Nature of the transaction
|Departure free of charge:
Transaction as part of an internal corporate restructuring. ETV Montana Tech Holding GmbH (transferring company) inserted 592.000 shares into VGG GmbH (acquiring company).
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.00 EUR
|0.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0.00 EUR
|0.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VARTA AG
|VARTA-Platz 1
|73479 Ellwangen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.varta-ag.com
62071 19.08.2020
© EQS 2020
|Sales 2020
853 M
1 015 M
1 015 M
|Net income 2020
101 M
120 M
120 M
|Net Debt 2020
135 M
161 M
161 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|48,3x
|Yield 2020
|-
|Capitalization
|
4 790 M
5 710 M
5 702 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|5,78x
|EV / Sales 2021
|4,31x
|Nbr of Employees
|4 342
|Free-Float
|41,9%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends VARTA AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Average target price
127,76 €
|Last Close Price
118,50 €
|Spread / Highest target
39,2%
|Spread / Average Target
7,81%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-32,5%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|VARTA AG
|-2.39%
|5 667