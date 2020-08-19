Log in
VARTA AG    VAR1   DE000A0TGJ55

VARTA AG

(VAR1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/19 01:03:47 pm
122.5 EUR   +3.38%
12:10pVARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/18VARTA : 1H 2020 Halbjahresbericht
PU
08/18VARTA : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/19/2020 | 12:10pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.08.2020 / 18:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: ETV Montana Tech Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr. Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Tojner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VARTA AG

b) LEI
529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction
Departure free of charge: Transaction as part of an internal corporate restructuring. ETV Montana Tech Holding GmbH (transferring company) inserted 592.000 shares into VGG GmbH (acquiring company).

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-08-17; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


19.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

62071  19.08.2020 


© EQS 2020
