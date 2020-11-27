Log in
VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/27/2020 | 05:17am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.11.2020 / 11:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: VGG GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr. Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Tojner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VARTA AG

b) LEI
529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal: In connection with the IPO of VARTA AG, VGG GmbH established a stock option program (MSOP) for the benefit of the members of the Management Board and certain employees of VARTA AG and its consolidated subsidiaries. A special feature of this MSOP is that it is funded solely through shares made available by the major shareholder (VGG GmbH) and not through new shares or treasury shares of VARTA AG. This notification relates to the employees' quarterly exercise option.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
102.5483 EUR 156910.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
102.5483 EUR 156910.20 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-25; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


27.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63735  27.11.2020 


© EQS 2020
