    VAR1   DE000A0TGJ55

VARTA AG

(VAR1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/16 11:08:28 am
112.7 EUR   +0.13%
10:57aVARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:00aVARTA : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
MD
11/12VARTA : Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/16/2021 | 10:57am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.11.2021 / 16:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: VGG AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: DDr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Tojner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VARTA AG

b) LEI
529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.00 EUR 9800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.00 EUR 9800.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


16.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71075  16.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1249543&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Analyst Recommendations on VARTA AG
Financials
Sales 2021 921 M 1 046 M 1 046 M
Net income 2021 121 M 138 M 138 M
Net Debt 2021 121 M 138 M 138 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,3x
Yield 2021 0,49%
Capitalization 4 549 M 5 197 M 5 162 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,07x
EV / Sales 2022 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 4 606
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart VARTA AG
Duration : Period :
Varta AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARTA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 112,55 €
Average target price 112,54 €
Spread / Average Target -0,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Schein Chief Executive Officer
Armin Hessenberger Chief Financial Officer
Michael Tojner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sven Quandt Member-Supervisory Board
Harald Sommerer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VARTA AG-4.78%5 197
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED76.58%226 220
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.56.06%37 813
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD66.72%12 903
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.47.01%11 537
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.231.86%10 432