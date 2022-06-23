Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Varta AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAR1   DE000A0TGJ55

VARTA AG

(VAR1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:35 2022-06-23 am EDT
83.12 EUR   -1.26%
10:33aVARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:15aVARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Hermes, Tesla, Apple, Intel, Visa...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/23/2022 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.06.2022 / 16:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Armin
Last name(s): Hessenberger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VARTA AG

b) LEI
529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
83.30 EUR 36068.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
83.30 EUR 36068.90 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


23.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76377  23.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1382729&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about VARTA AG
10:33aVARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:15aVARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Hermes, Tesla, Apple, Intel, Visa...
06/21VARTA : Annual General Meeting of VARTA AG approves dividend of EUR 2.48 per share and ren..
PU
06/20VARTA : Upgraded by Goldman Sachs
MD
06/17VARTA : Speech manuscript Herbert Schein CEO
PU
06/17VARTA : Speech manuscript Armin Hessenberger CFO
PU
06/17VARTA : Speech manuscript Rainer Hald CTO
PU
06/13VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/13VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VARTA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 963 M 1 020 M 1 020 M
Net income 2022 106 M 112 M 112 M
Net Debt 2022 273 M 289 M 289 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,5x
Yield 2022 2,58%
Capitalization 3 403 M 3 605 M 3 605 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,82x
EV / Sales 2023 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 4 724
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart VARTA AG
Duration : Period :
Varta AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARTA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 84,18 €
Average target price 99,86 €
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Schein Chief Executive Officer
Armin Hessenberger Chief Financial Officer
Michael Tojner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Hald Chief Technical Officer
Sven Quandt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VARTA AG-26.48%3 605
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-13.78%176 358
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%72 436
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-14.64%28 586
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-11.00%11 331
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.4.23%9 203