    VAR1   DE000A0TGJ55

VARTA AG

(VAR1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/02 03:40:19 am EDT
86.58 EUR   -3.56%
VARTA AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
04/21VARTA : Company presentation
PU
04/14VARTA : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
VARTA AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/02/2022 | 03:10am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VARTA AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
VARTA AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

02.05.2022 / 09:08
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VARTA AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: http://www.varta-ag.com/de/investoren/veroeffentlichungen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: http://www.varta-ag.com/en/investoren/publications

02.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1340543  02.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1340543&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 991 M 1 044 M 1 044 M
Net income 2022 125 M 132 M 132 M
Net Debt 2022 284 M 299 M 299 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,9x
Yield 2022 1,69%
Capitalization 3 629 M 3 824 M 3 824 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,95x
EV / Sales 2023 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 4 666
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart VARTA AG
Varta AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VARTA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 89,78 €
Average target price 102,75 €
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Schein Chief Executive Officer
Armin Hessenberger Chief Financial Officer
Michael Tojner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Hald Chief Technical Officer
Sven Quandt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VARTA AG-21.59%3 824
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-30.38%144 380
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%77 343
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-44.26%18 926
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-4.87%8 624
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-47.71%6 751