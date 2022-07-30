Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Varta AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAR1   DE000A0TGJ55

VARTA AG

(VAR1)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-07-29 am EDT
79.20 EUR   +4.18%
02:56aVARTA AG : Preliminary results for the first half of 2022 and adjustment of outlook for the current financial year
EQ
07/29VARTA AG : VARTA AG expands Executive Board and extends Contract of Chief Financial Officer Armin Hessenberger
EQ
07/14VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VARTA AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2022 and adjustment of outlook for the current financial year

07/30/2022 | 02:56am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: VARTA AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
VARTA AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2022 and adjustment of outlook for the current financial year

30-Jul-2022 / 08:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VARTA AG, Ellwangen, ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55


Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) Nr. 596/2014

 

Preliminary results for the first half of 2022 and adjustment of outlook for the current financial year

 

Ellwangen, 30th July 2022

 

VARTA AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2022 and adjustment of outlook for the current financial year

 

  • Revenue was declining by 5.2% to 376.8 EUR million (Half year 2021: 397.6 EUR million)
  • Adjusted EBITDA reaches 68.9 EUR million (Half year 2021: 112.3 EUR million) and is below expectations
  • Outlook for 2022 adjusted

Ellwangen, July 30th, 2022 – According to preliminary figures, VARTA AG achieved revenue of EUR 376.8 million in the first half of 2022 (Half year 2021: EUR 397.6 million). This corresponds to a decline in sales of 5.2% percent compared to the same period last year.

Preliminary adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was EUR 68.9 million (first half of 2021: EUR 112.3 million), which was below our expectations.

The main reasons are delays in customer projects as well as the continuing tense situation with raw material, energy prices and high transport costs.

Against the background of the increased uncertainties in the course of the year, the Executive Board has decided to update the forecast for the financial year. The Executive Board expects a revenue of EUR 880 million to EUR 920 million (previously EUR 950 million to EUR 1 billion) and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 200 million to EUR 225 million (previously EUR 260 million to EUR 280 million).

The final figures for the first half of 2022 will be announced on 11th August 2022 at https://www.varta-ag.com/publications.

 

30-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)791-921-0
E-mail: info@varta-ag.com
Internet: www.varta-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55
WKN: A0TGJ5
Indices: MDAX, SDAX, TecDax,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1409687

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1409687  30-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1409687&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 963 M 982 M 982 M
Net income 2022 106 M 108 M 108 M
Net Debt 2022 273 M 278 M 278 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,6x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 3 201 M 3 265 M 3 265 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,61x
EV / Sales 2023 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 4 724
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart VARTA AG
Duration : Period :
Varta AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARTA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 79,20 €
Average target price 99,86 €
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Schein Chief Executive Officer
Armin Hessenberger Chief Financial Officer
Michael Tojner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Hald Chief Technical Officer
Sven Quandt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VARTA AG-30.83%3 265
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-13.50%184 045
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%75 618
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-20.16%26 562
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-23.77%9 643
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.98.71%8 987