Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Varta AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAR1   DE000A0TGJ55

VARTA AG

(VAR1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/04/2021 | 02:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: VARTA AG
VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.06.2021 / 08:42
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: VARTA AG
Street: VARTA-Platz 1
Postal code: 73479
City: Ellwangen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900E7KB95KOXBWP63

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
28 May 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.80 % 4.69 % 5.49 % 40421686
Previous notification 0.12 % 4.66 % 4.78 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0TGJ55 0 322835 0.00 % 0.80 %
Total 322835 0.80 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Call Option 18.06.2021 at any time 71500 0.18 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 1653009 4.09 %
    Total 1724509 4.27 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Retail Structured Product 02.12.2069 at any time Cash 6 0 %
Equity Swap From 23.03.2022 to 26.11.2024 at any time Cash 170899 0.42 %
Compounds 24.03.2022 at any time Cash 791 0 %
      Total 171696 0.42 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
03 Jun 2021


04.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1204225  04.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204225&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about VARTA AG
02:43aDGAP-PVR  : VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
DJ
02:43aVARTA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
06/01DGAP-PVR : VARTA AG: Release according to Article -2-
DJ
06/01VARTA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
06/01DGAP-PVR : VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
DJ
05/26DGAP-DD : VARTA AG english
DJ
05/25VARTA  : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Sell rating
MD
05/21VARTA AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/20VARTA  : cooperates with the German Deaf Sports Association
PU
05/19DGAP-DD  : VARTA AG english
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 979 M 1 186 M 1 186 M
Net income 2021 142 M 172 M 172 M
Net Debt 2021 130 M 158 M 158 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,0x
Yield 2021 0,15%
Capitalization 5 140 M 6 232 M 6 227 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,38x
EV / Sales 2022 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 4 593
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart VARTA AG
Duration : Period :
Varta AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARTA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 114,40 €
Last Close Price 127,15 €
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target -10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herbert Schein Chief Executive Officer
Armin Hessenberger Chief Financial Officer
Michael Tojner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Blumauer Member-Supervisory Board
Frank-Dieter Maier Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VARTA AG7.57%6 232
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED18.13%154 967
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD29.01%31 683
ANKER INNOVATIONS LIMITED-7.29%9 738
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-1.11%7 294
SHENZHEN CAPCHEM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-9.27%5 616