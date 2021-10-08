Log in
    VAR1   DE000A0TGJ55

VARTA AG

(VAR1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/08/2021 | 02:05pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: VARTA AG VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-10-08 / 20:04 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           VARTA AG 
 
 Street:                         VARTA-Platz 1 
 
 Postal code:                    73479 
 
 City:                           Ellwangen 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 06 Oct 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               0.08 %                     5.11 %       5.19 %                             40421686 
 
 Previous                          0.07 %                     4.91 %       4.98 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A0TGJ55               0          31946            0 %         0.08 % 
 
 Total                     31946                        0.08 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
 Right To Recall    Open                                                                     465602             1.15 % 
 
 Right Of Use                                                                                 60564             0.15 % 
 
 Call Option        17.12.2021                                                                 4000             0.01 % 
 
 Call Warrant       02.10.2024                                                                31902             0.08 % 
 
 Swap               02.10.2024                                                                45525             0.11 % 
 
                                                Total                                        607593             1.50 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 Call Warrant   31.12.2030                                     Cash                               361970         0.90 % 
 
 Swap           24.09.2031                                     Cash                               994645         2.46 % 
 
 Put Warrant    31.12.2030                                     Cash                                61090         0.15 % 
 
 Put Option     18.03.2022                                     Physical                            40000         0.10 % 
 
 Call Option    29.10.2021                                     Cash                                  616        0.002 % 
 
                                                               Total                             1458320         3.61 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                      % of voting rights (if at   % of voting rights through instruments     Total of both (if at 
                                   least 3% or more)                 (if at least 5% or more)        least 5% or more) 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 GSAM Holdings LLC                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Asset                               %                                        %                        % 
 Management, L.P. 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs Bank USA                            %                                        %                        % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Bank                                %                                        %                        % 
 Europe SE 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman, Sachs & Co.                              %                                        %                        % 
 Wertpapier GmbH 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC                           %                                        %                        % 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs (UK)                                %                                        %                        % 
 L.L.C. 
 
 Goldman Sachs Group UK                            %                                        %                        % 
 Limited 
 
 Goldman Sachs                                     %                                        %                        % 
 International 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 08 Oct 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-08 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      VARTA AG 
              VARTA-Platz 1 
              73479 Ellwangen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.varta-ag.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1239605 2021-10-08

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239605&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2021 14:04 ET (18:04 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VARTA AG -1.17% 118 Delayed Quote.1.02%
Analyst Recommendations on VARTA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 967 M 1 119 M 1 119 M
Net income 2021 137 M 159 M 159 M
Net Debt 2021 135 M 157 M 157 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,6x
Yield 2021 0,76%
Capitalization 4 826 M 5 585 M 5 584 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,13x
EV / Sales 2022 4,31x
Nbr of Employees 4 606
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart VARTA AG
Duration : Period :
Varta AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARTA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 119,40 €
Average target price 119,40 €
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Schein Chief Executive Officer
Armin Hessenberger Chief Financial Officer
Michael Tojner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Blumauer Member-Supervisory Board
Frank-Dieter Maier Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VARTA AG1.02%5 582
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED49.73%189 928
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.21.51%28 988
SHENZHEN CAPCHEM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.52.86%9 877
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD21.78%9 338
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.141.74%7 546