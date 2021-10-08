DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: VARTA AG VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-10-08 / 20:04 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer

Name: VARTA AG Street: VARTA-Platz 1 Postal code: 73479 City: Ellwangen Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 06 Oct 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 0.08 % 5.11 % 5.19 % 40421686 Previous 0.07 % 4.91 % 4.98 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0TGJ55 0 31946 0 % 0.08 % Total 31946 0.08 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % period Right To Recall Open 465602 1.15 % Right Of Use 60564 0.15 % Call Option 17.12.2021 4000 0.01 % Call Warrant 02.10.2024 31902 0.08 % Swap 02.10.2024 45525 0.11 % Total 607593 1.50 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument date period settlement absolute in % Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 361970 0.90 % Swap 24.09.2031 Cash 994645 2.46 % Put Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 61090 0.15 % Put Option 18.03.2022 Physical 40000 0.10 % Call Option 29.10.2021 Cash 616 0.002 % Total 1458320 3.61 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset % % % Management, L.P. - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % % Goldman Sachs Bank % % % Europe SE - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. Goldman, Sachs & Co. % % % Wertpapier GmbH - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs (UK) % % % L.L.C. Goldman Sachs Group UK % % % Limited Goldman Sachs % % % International 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 08 Oct 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-08 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: VARTA AG VARTA-Platz 1 73479 Ellwangen Germany Internet: www.varta-ag.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1239605 2021-10-08

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239605&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2021 14:04 ET (18:04 GMT)