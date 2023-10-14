Delayed
VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
October 14, 2023 at 07:45 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: VARTA AG
VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
14.10.2023 / 13:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
VARTA AG Street:
VARTA-Platz 1 Postal code:
73479 City:
Ellwangen Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
0.16 %
4.79 %
4.95 %
42641686 Previous notification
0.11 %
4.90 %
5.01 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0TGJ55
0
68675
0 %
0.16 % Total
68675
0.16 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Right To Recall
Open 485696
1.14 % Call Warrant
08.10.2027 251310
0.59 % Swap
08.10.2027 307333
0.72 %
Total
1044339
2.45 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Put Option
18.12.2026 Physical
40900
0.10 % Swap
28.09.2033 Cash
914638
2.14 % Call Warrant
31.12.2030 Cash
43932
0.10 %
Total
999470
2.34 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V.
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Bank USA
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
% Goldman Sachs International
%
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
14.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany Internet:
www.varta-ag.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1749083 14.10.2023 CET/CEST
Varta AG is a Germany-based company, that manufactures and markets a wide range of industrial, commercial, and miniaturized batteries for equipment and devices. The Company offers lithium-ion batteries for hearing aids, cameras, telephones, toys, watches, wearables, and headphones. Varta serves micro battery sectors worldwide. The Company's activity also include management of own assets, in particular the sale and liquidation of individual assets, contracts, liabilities and shareholdings relating to the business areas previously managed by the Company itself and its subsidiaries, including the administration of assets acquired or held in this respect.
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Average target price
18.51EUR
Spread / Average Target
