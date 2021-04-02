Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Varta AG    VAR1   DE000A0TGJ55

VARTA AG

(VAR1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/02/2021 | 07:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.04.2021 / 13:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: VGG GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr. Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Tojner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VARTA AG

b) LEI
529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal: In connection with the IPO of VARTA AG, VGG GmbH established a stock option program (MSOP) for the benefit of the members of the Management Board and certain employees of VARTA AG and its consolidated subsidiaries. A special feature of this MSOP is that it is funded solely through shares made available by the major shareholder (VGG GmbH) and not through new shares or treasury shares of VARTA AG. This notification relates to the employees' quarterly exercise option.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
129.477786 EUR 2456323.08 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
129.477786 EUR 2456323.08 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-31; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


02.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65282  02.04.2021 


© EQS 2021
All news about VARTA AG
07:27aVARTA AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/01VARTA  : and SoftBank Robotics Europe expand cooperation
PU
03/31VARTA  : FY2020 Final Results
PU
03/31VARTA  : achieves record results, announces cylindrical lithium-ion high-perform..
PU
03/31PRESS RELEASE : VARTA AG: VARTA AG achieves record -2-
DJ
03/31PRESS RELEASE  : VARTA AG: VARTA AG achieves record results, announces cylindric..
DJ
03/31VARTA AG : VARTA AG achieves record results, announces cylindrical lithium-ion h..
EQ
03/25VARTA  : at virtual LOPEC 2021
PU
03/24DGAP-PVR  : VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
DJ
03/24VARTA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 975 M 1 149 M 1 149 M
Net income 2021 163 M 192 M 192 M
Net Debt 2021 188 M 222 M 222 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,5x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 5 101 M 6 002 M 6 008 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,42x
EV / Sales 2022 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 4 601
Free-Float 41,9%
Chart VARTA AG
Duration : Period :
Varta AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARTA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 112,40 €
Last Close Price 126,20 €
Spread / Highest target 9,35%
Spread / Average Target -10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herbert Schein Chief Executive Officer
Armin Hessenberger Chief Financial Officer
Michael Tojner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Blumauer Member-Supervisory Board
Frank-Dieter Maier Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VARTA AG6.77%6 002
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-6.02%117 084
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.6.21%39 237
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD-4.17%22 469
ANKER INNOVATIONS LIMITED-10.01%9 150
SHENZHEN CAPCHEM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-23.70%4 841
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ