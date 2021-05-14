|
VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
14.05.2021 / 08:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|VGG GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Dr. Dr.
|First name:
|Michael
|Last name(s):
|Tojner
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A0TGJ55
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|14.00 EUR
|40432.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|14.00 EUR
|40432.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VARTA AG
|VARTA-Platz 1
|73479 Ellwangen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.varta-ag.com
66802 14.05.2021
|Sales 2021
989 M
1 197 M
1 197 M
|Net income 2021
129 M
156 M
156 M
|Net Debt 2021
97,3 M
118 M
118 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|32,9x
|Yield 2021
|0,73%
|Capitalization
4 543 M
5 485 M
5 501 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|4,69x
|EV / Sales 2022
|3,95x
|Nbr of Employees
|4 584
|Free-Float
|44,1%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends VARTA AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|UNDERPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Average target price
115,54 €
|Last Close Price
112,40 €
|Spread / Highest target
27,9%
|Spread / Average Target
2,80%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-26,2%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|VARTA AG
|-4.91%
|5 485