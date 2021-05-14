Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Varta AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAR1   DE000A0TGJ55

VARTA AG

(VAR1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/14 03:24:33 am
114.6 EUR   +1.96%
03:07aVARTA  : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
02:54aVARTA AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/12VARTA  : From Neutral to Buy by DZ Bank
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/14/2021 | 02:54am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.05.2021 / 08:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: VGG GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr. Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Tojner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VARTA AG

b) LEI
529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.00 EUR 40432.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.00 EUR 40432.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-05-12; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


14.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

66802  14.05.2021 


© EQS 2021
