    VAR1   DE000A0TGJ55

VARTA AG

(VAR1)
2023-03-20
25.82 EUR   -10.86%
11:30aVARTA : DZ Bank lowers its rating to Sell
MD
10:00aMajor shareholder wants to inject fresh money into battery group Varta
DP
07:52aSwiss Banking Rescue Deal, Cooling PPI Push German Shares Higher
MT
VARTA : DZ Bank lowers its rating to Sell

03/20/2023 | 11:30am EDT
The broker DZ Bank lowers its recommendation and switches to sell against neutral previously.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about VARTA AG
11:30aVARTA : DZ Bank lowers its rating to Sell
MD
10:00aMajor shareholder wants to inject fresh money into battery group Varta
DP
07:52aSwiss Banking Rescue Deal, Cooling PPI Push German Shares Higher
MT
05:39aVarta Falls 13% Amid Restructuring Talks, EUR50 Million Capital Raising Plan
MT
05:38aVarta Falls 13% on EUR50 Million Amid Restructuring Talks, Capital Raising Plan
MT
03:13aBattery group Varta with capital increase and restructuring
DP
02:35aVarta Ag : VARTA AG plans capital increase and comprehensive restructuring concept
EQ
02:32aVarta Ag : VARTA AG decides to implement a capital increase and is in advanced talks with ..
EQ
03/20Varta AG(XTRA:VAR1) dropped from FTSE All-World Index
CI
03/17Magnetically Attracting : The new Mag Pro Wireless Car Charger from VARTA
PU
Analyst Recommendations on VARTA AG
Financials
Sales 2022 808 M 862 M 862 M
Net income 2022 -48,7 M -51,9 M -51,9 M
Net Debt 2022 407 M 434 M 434 M
P/E ratio 2022 -24,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 171 M 1 248 M 1 248 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 4 577
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart VARTA AG
Varta AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VARTA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 28,96 €
Average target price 27,06 €
Spread / Average Target -6,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Hessenberger Chief Financial Officer
Michael Tojner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Hald Chief Technical Officer
Sven Quandt Member-Supervisory Board
Harald Sommerer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VARTA AG28.48%1 248
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-4.43%133 361
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.26.98%99 179
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-29.47%18 377
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.117.16%14 969
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-5.34%7 023