Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Varta AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAR1   DE000A0TGJ55

VARTA AG

(VAR1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:45:03 2023-05-31 am EDT
14.71 EUR   -5.13%
10:35aVarta : Satzung
PU
10:17aVARTA : DZ Bank reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
09:24aVarta : Report of the Executive Board Agenda item 9
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VARTA : DZ Bank reaffirms its Sell rating

05/31/2023 | 10:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Michael Punzet from DZ Bank retains his negative opinion on the stock with a Sell rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about VARTA AG
10:35aVarta : Satzung
PU
10:17aVARTA : DZ Bank reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
09:24aVarta : Report of the Executive Board Agenda item 9
PU
07:26aVarta : Consumer Europe Holding Joint Report § 293a AktG
PU
05:54aVarta : Report of the Executive Board Agenda item 10
PU
03:50aVarta : Recovation of a proxy
PU
03:50aVarta : PoA to company proxies
PU
03:50aVarta : Third party proxy
PU
02:16aVarta : Remuneration system Management Board 2022
PU
02:16aVarta : Profit and loss transfer agreement
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VARTA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 839 M 899 M 899 M
Net income 2023 -68,8 M -73,8 M -73,8 M
Net Debt 2023 504 M 540 M 540 M
P/E ratio 2023 -10,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 627 M 672 M 672 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
EV / Sales 2024 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 4 390
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart VARTA AG
Duration : Period :
Varta AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARTA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 15,50 €
Average target price 21,79 €
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Obendrauf Chief Financial Officer
Michael Tojner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Hald Chief Technical Officer
Sven Quandt Member-Supervisory Board
Harald Sommerer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VARTA AG-31.23%672
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED2.94%139 708
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.33.18%102 929
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.21.49%35 995
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-25.80%18 818
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.159.50%17 701
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer