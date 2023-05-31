Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Varta AG
News
Summary
VAR1
DE000A0TGJ55
VARTA AG
(VAR1)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
10:45:03 2023-05-31 am EDT
14.71
EUR
-5.13%
10:35a
Varta : Satzung
PU
10:17a
VARTA : DZ Bank reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
09:24a
Varta : Report of the Executive Board Agenda item 9
PU
VARTA : DZ Bank reaffirms its Sell rating
05/31/2023 | 10:17am EDT
Michael Punzet from DZ Bank retains his negative opinion on the stock with a Sell rating.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about VARTA AG
10:35a
Varta : Satzung
PU
10:17a
VARTA : DZ Bank reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
09:24a
Varta : Report of the Executive Board Agenda item 9
PU
07:26a
Varta : Consumer Europe Holding Joint Report § 293a AktG
PU
05:54a
Varta : Report of the Executive Board Agenda item 10
PU
03:50a
Varta : Recovation of a proxy
PU
03:50a
Varta : PoA to company proxies
PU
03:50a
Varta : Third party proxy
PU
02:16a
Varta : Remuneration system Management Board 2022
PU
02:16a
Varta : Profit and loss transfer agreement
PU
Analyst Recommendations on VARTA AG
10:17a
VARTA : DZ Bank reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
05/24
Goldman downgrades Varta to 'Sell' and target to 15 euros
DP
05/24
VARTA : Downgraded to Sell by Goldman Sachs
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2023
839 M
899 M
899 M
Net income 2023
-68,8 M
-73,8 M
-73,8 M
Net Debt 2023
504 M
540 M
540 M
P/E ratio 2023
-10,0x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
627 M
672 M
672 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,35x
EV / Sales 2024
1,21x
Nbr of Employees
4 390
Free-Float
42,2%
Chart VARTA AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends VARTA AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
15,50 €
Average target price
21,79 €
Spread / Average Target
40,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Thomas Obendrauf
Chief Financial Officer
Michael Tojner
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Hald
Chief Technical Officer
Sven Quandt
Member-Supervisory Board
Harald Sommerer
Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
VARTA AG
-31.23%
672
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
2.94%
139 708
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
33.18%
102 929
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.
21.49%
35 995
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.
-25.80%
18 818
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.
159.50%
17 701
